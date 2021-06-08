The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, we let Zack Snyder‘s zombie heist movie Army of the Dead take the wheel. Find out how visual effects made it possible for comedian Tig Notaro to replace Chris D’Elia in a key role in the film, check out the hierarchy of the movie’s uniquely evolved zombies and how they stack up against other hordes of the undead, and have a laugh with the Army of the Dead Honest Trailer.

First up, Netflix Film Club goes behind the scenes of Army of the Dead to reveal how comedian Tig Notaro was added into the movie after sexual assault accusations forced the removed of Chris D’Elia in the role. Notaro was shot on a green screen soundstage with meticulously placed props and environment stand-ins in order to seamlessly insert her into each shot.

Next, Netflix also took a closer look at the unique zombies swarming across Las Vegas in Army of the Dead. These are your average brainless, shuffling zombies. These are superhuman undead hordes where there’s an actual hierarchy and social structure among them. From intelligent zombies to undead tigers, Army of the Dead puts a new spin on the familiar movie monsters.

Finally, it should come as no surprise that Screen Junkies has plenty to poke fun at in Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead with one of their trademark Honest Trailers. They come right out of the gate by calling Zack Snyder the love child of Joe Rogan and Michael Bay, and it only escalates from there. Enjoy!