Mondo is continuing to expand their vinyl collection of soundtracks from the movies of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. So far, the recent releases of Ant-Man and the Wasp and Black Panther have been given the Mondo vinyl soundtrack treatment. Now the score for Thor: Ragnarok by composer Mark Mothersbaugh is next in line, and you can even get your hands on this one in time for Christmas in several different editions. Check out the details on the Thor: Ragnarok vinyl soundtrack below.

Mondo’s Thor: Ragnarok Vinyl Soundtrack

The Thor: Ragnarok vinyl soundtrack is a 2XLP release featuring Mark Mothersbaugh’s score on vinyl for the first time ever. You can grab the vinyl release in the standard 180-gram black vinyl. Or if you’re looking for something a little more colorful, you can pick it up in a neon swirl vinyl featuring yellowish orange and green or in a Thor vs Hulk color variant with each of the records representing the colors of the two Avengers in the Contest of Champions battle arena. Each of the Thor: Ragnarok vinyl soundtrack releases comes with stunning artwork by Yuta Onoda.

The official announcement over at the Mondo blog said that this is “a limited 2XLP pressing,” but the edition sizes for the colored variants were not revealed. That means you’ll probably want to be online as soon as they go on sale at Mondo’s online store on Wednesday, December 4 at 1pm ET. These will only be available while supplies last, and they’re expected to ship in 7-10 days, which means they should arrive in time for Christmas.

In addition, Mondo will also be releasing the remaining MondoCon exclusive version of the Black Panther soundtrack, oused in a gold metallic tri-fold jacket with a unique, Heart-Shaped Herb colored vinyl. It will be on sale at the same time as Thor: Ragnarok, and it will likely sell out much more quickly, so you’ll want to be fast.