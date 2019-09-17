In case you hadn’t heard, Mondo will slowly be releasing all of the soundtracks to the movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. They started with a bit of a softball by releasing Ant-Man and the Wasp back in April, but now they’re giving one of Marvel’s best soundtracks the vinyl treatment.

Ludwig Göransson‘s score for Black Panther pulses and thumps into your ears throughout blockbuster superhero movie, and now you can finally bring it home to your stereo system on a new collectible Mondo vinyl soundtrack featuring the complete score on a 3xLP. Check out the new Mondo Black Panther vinyl soundtrack below.

Mondo Black Panther Vinyl Soundtrack

The Black Panther soundtrack actually got released as an exclusive Mondo vinyl release at MondoCon last weekend, but this edition will be widely available for fans to buy in two different editions. There’s a 3xLP that you can get on 180 gram Silver and Black colored vinyl or or your standard 180 gram black vinyl. Both come housed in a tri-fold silver foil gatefold jacket with artwork by Martin Ansin and liner notes by composer Ludwig Göransson and will cost you $45 at Mondo’s online shop.

Composed by Ludwig Göransson (CREED, VENOM, and the forthcoming Disney+ original series THE MANDALORIAN), the score to BLACK PANTHER is unlike any other piece of music composed for a superhero film. Göransson’s commitment to authenticity stands out in every note, combining traditional African instruments and vocal performances from legendary performers such as a Baaba Maal, with a Hollywood symphony, for a one-of-a-kind sonic experience.

The Mondo Black Panther vinyl soundtrack will be available starting on Wednesday, September 18 at 1pm ET.