Marvel Movie Soundtracks Are Getting the Mondo Vinyl Treatment
Posted on Monday, April 22nd, 2019 by Hoai-Tran Bui
Your hip vinyl collections are about to get a whole lot more super. Marvel Music and Hollywood Records are teaming up with Mondo to bring the soundtracks of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to vinyl. Starting with Christophe Beck’s score for Ant-Man and The Wasp, Marvel Mondo vinyls will be rolled out with the typically stylish cover designs that we’ve come to expect of the collectibles company. Check out the eye-catching Mondo vinyl cover art for Ant-Man and the Wasp first.
Marvel Mondo Vinyl for Ant-Man and the Wasp
Entertainment Weekly debuted the first looks at the Ant-Man and the Wasp Marvel Mondo vinyl designs, complete with collectible artwork designed by Phantom City Creative and 14 previously unreleased bonus tracks. The art not only features the tiny heroes played by Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly, but has a special booklet dedicated to the phase-shifting villain Ghost played by Hannah John-Kamen. We’re still waiting on our Michelle Pfeiffer-dedicated cover.
But the Ant-Man and the Wasp vinyl gives us a taste of things to come as Marvel Music, Hollywood Records, and Mondo release a series of special Marvel Mondo vinyls. Next in the series are the Oscar-winning Black Panther (with a score composed by Ludwig Goransson) and Thor: Ragnarok (with compositions scored by Mark Mothersbaugh). Mo Shafeek, Mondo Music Record Label Manager, said in a statement:
“Over the last 10 years, Marvel Studios has assembled such an incredible array of composers to craft new music for their ever expanding universe of characters… some who’ve already had classic themes in past incarnations, and some who’ve never had a presence on the big screen. The roster is outrageous on paper: everyone from Alan Silvestri and Michael Giacchino, to Mark Mothersbaugh and Ludwig Goransson, to, most recently, Pinar Toprak who did amazing work on Captain Marvel. We are honored to start our MCU soundtrack series with Ant-Man and The Wasp (one of our favorite superhero themes of the last few years for us was Christophe Beck’s earworm theme for Ant-Man) and cannot wait to see what comes next!”
Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and The Wasp – Original Motion Picture Soundtrack pressed on two 180 Gram Colored Vinyl, will be available to purchase for $35 starting April 24, 2019 on MondoTees.com. See the full track list below.
Disc One
Side A:
01. It Ain’t Over till the Wasp Lady Stings
02. Prologue
03. Ghost in the Machine
04. World’s Greatest Grandma
05. A Little Nudge
06. Feds
07. Ava’s Story
Side B:
01. Wings & Blasters
02. Utmost Ghost
03. Tracker Swarm
04. Cautious as a Hurricane
05. Misdirection
06. Quantum Leap
07. I Shrink, Therefore I Am
08. Partners
09. Windshield Wipeout
Disc Two
Side A:
01. Hot Wheels
02. Revivification
03. A Flock of Seagulls
04. San Francisco Giant
05. Ghost = Toast
06. Reduce Yourself
07. Quit Screwing Around
08. Arthropodie
09. Baba Yaga Lullaby – Performed by David Dastmalchian
Side B:
01. Anthill
02. Let’s Fly, Antoinette!
03. The Lab
04. Mission Pympossible
05. Anterrogation
06. Shrinking and Phasing
07. This Old House
08. Let’s Blow This Pez Stand
09. Quantum Dash
10. Pigeons! Ahhh (Demo)
11. Origins (Demo)
12. Buenos Aires, 1987 (Demo)
13. Tunnel Go Boom! (Demo)
14. Elemantary School