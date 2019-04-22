Your hip vinyl collections are about to get a whole lot more super. Marvel Music and Hollywood Records are teaming up with Mondo to bring the soundtracks of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to vinyl. Starting with Christophe Beck’s score for Ant-Man and The Wasp, Marvel Mondo vinyls will be rolled out with the typically stylish cover designs that we’ve come to expect of the collectibles company. Check out the eye-catching Mondo vinyl cover art for Ant-Man and the Wasp first.

Marvel Mondo Vinyl for Ant-Man and the Wasp

Entertainment Weekly debuted the first looks at the Ant-Man and the Wasp Marvel Mondo vinyl designs, complete with collectible artwork designed by Phantom City Creative and 14 previously unreleased bonus tracks. The art not only features the tiny heroes played by Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly, but has a special booklet dedicated to the phase-shifting villain Ghost played by Hannah John-Kamen. We’re still waiting on our Michelle Pfeiffer-dedicated cover.

But the Ant-Man and the Wasp vinyl gives us a taste of things to come as Marvel Music, Hollywood Records, and Mondo release a series of special Marvel Mondo vinyls. Next in the series are the Oscar-winning Black Panther (with a score composed by Ludwig Goransson) and Thor: Ragnarok (with compositions scored by Mark Mothersbaugh). Mo Shafeek, Mondo Music Record Label Manager, said in a statement:

“Over the last 10 years, Marvel Studios has assembled such an incredible array of composers to craft new music for their ever expanding universe of characters… some who’ve already had classic themes in past incarnations, and some who’ve never had a presence on the big screen. The roster is outrageous on paper: everyone from Alan Silvestri and Michael Giacchino, to Mark Mothersbaugh and Ludwig Goransson, to, most recently, Pinar Toprak who did amazing work on Captain Marvel. We are honored to start our MCU soundtrack series with Ant-Man and The Wasp (one of our favorite superhero themes of the last few years for us was Christophe Beck’s earworm theme for Ant-Man) and cannot wait to see what comes next!”

Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and The Wasp – Original Motion Picture Soundtrack pressed on two 180 Gram Colored Vinyl, will be available to purchase for $35 starting April 24, 2019 on MondoTees.com. See the full track list below.

Disc One

Side A:

01. It Ain’t Over till the Wasp Lady Stings

02. Prologue

03. Ghost in the Machine

04. World’s Greatest Grandma

05. A Little Nudge

06. Feds

07. Ava’s Story

Side B:

01. Wings & Blasters

02. Utmost Ghost

03. Tracker Swarm

04. Cautious as a Hurricane

05. Misdirection

06. Quantum Leap

07. I Shrink, Therefore I Am

08. Partners

09. Windshield Wipeout

Disc Two

Side A:

01. Hot Wheels

02. Revivification

03. A Flock of Seagulls

04. San Francisco Giant

05. Ghost = Toast

06. Reduce Yourself

07. Quit Screwing Around

08. Arthropodie

09. Baba Yaga Lullaby – Performed by David Dastmalchian

Side B:

01. Anthill

02. Let’s Fly, Antoinette!

03. The Lab

04. Mission Pympossible

05. Anterrogation

06. Shrinking and Phasing

07. This Old House

08. Let’s Blow This Pez Stand

09. Quantum Dash

10. Pigeons! Ahhh (Demo)

11. Origins (Demo)

12. Buenos Aires, 1987 (Demo)

13. Tunnel Go Boom! (Demo)

14. Elemantary School