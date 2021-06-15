Our first look at the Mighty Thor, Natalie Portman‘s scientist Jane Foster-turned-superhero, in Thor: Love and Thunder comes courtesy of…a mighty muscle tee. Well, at least, courtesy of a T-shirt revealed by a crew member of the highly anticipated Thor sequel directed by Taika Waititi. The image, which was posted by the crew member before it was swiftly deleted (but the internet never forgets), shows the new armor worn by Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), and of course, the Mighty Thor, the new identity assumed by Jane Foster as she becomes a hammer-wielding hero.

Thor Love and Thunder First Look

The first look at Thor and Valkyrie in updated armor AND the first look at Jane’s Mighty Thor armor in Thor: Love and Thunder ???? pic.twitter.com/TtySGDpuar — Thor: Love and Thunder News (@lovethundernews) June 15, 2021

We’ve gotten first looks at superhero movies through unlikely avenues before — usually merchandise or toys that got released a little early. But our first look for Thor: Love and Thunder might be the most unusual one yet.

We get a glimpse at the new costumes worn by Hemsworth, Thompson, and Portman through a T-shirt given to crew members as they wrapped production on Thor: Love and Thunder. Per the fan-run Thor: Love and Thunder News Twitter, crew members also received shirts featuring art from the comics, including the cover of the 1978 What If? #10, titled “What If Jane Foster Had Found the Hammer of Thor?” The alternate-universe story follows Jane as she assumes Donald Blake’s place in finding Mjolnir and is imbued with Thor’s powers, and is a pretty obvious hint at the story for Thor: Love and Thunder.

How Does it Compare to the Comics?

Not many plot details are available for Thor: Love and Thunder, but the story of the highly anticipated sequel will center on Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster becoming the new Thor at some point, loosely adapting a storyline that appeared in recent Thor comics, in which the scientist battles cancer in her mortal form while fighting evil as the new Thor.

Jane Foster debuted as the female Thor in the October 2014 issue of Thor, with a brand-new costume, which included a helm, metal breastplate, a red cape, a leather belt and skirt thing, and a black bodysuit underneath. From what we can see of the Mighty Thor on the T-shirt, the Marvel Cinematic Universe take is pretty close to the comics, with perhaps a more elaborate and tactical breastplate.

Thor and Valkyrie’s Upgrades

And what of Thor and Valkyrie? As is the case with every new Marvel movie, it looks like they got upgrades too, with Thor still wielding Stormbreaker while the Mighty Thor takes Mjolnir. But rather than the all-black outfit he had through Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, Thor has traded up for more color, with yellow veins running throughout his new armor, and down his pants as well. Meanwhile Valkyrie’s armor looks like a slightly tweaked version of her old armor, with more detailing down the front.

We’ll get a closer look at all their new costumes as we get closer to Thor: Love and Thunder‘s release on May 6, 2022.