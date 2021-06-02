Writer/director Taika Waititi took a break from kissing Rita Ora and Tessa Thompson to flex his comedy muscles alongside Chris Hemsworth to celebrate the end of filming on Thor: Love and Thunder. But Hemsworth is flexing far more literal muscles in the image, in which the Thor star teased a newly swole Thor and a “batshit crazy off the wall funny” movie. Mark us down as scared. And also horny.

Both Waititi and Hemsworth posted the same image on their Instagram accounts to celebrate wrapping production on Thor: Love and Thunder. In the image, Waititi poses in the motion-capture suit he wears to play Korg, the beloved rock alien character he introduced in the previous Thor installment, Ragnarok, and reprised in Avengers: Endgame. Meanwhile, Hemsworth, dubbing the day “national don’t flex day,” did the opposite by flexing his ridiculously large arm muscles.

Waititi wrote in his caption:

“Sometimes two people come together to inspire the world and change the cinematic landscape forever. And then there’s me and [Chris Hemsworth] who are too cool to care about anything except making movies that bring people absolute joy. Ok I don’t look cool I know that. This film is the craziest thing I’ve ever done and I’m honoured to bust my ass and have a nervous breakdown so you can all see it in May 2022.”

In his caption, Hemsworth teased the film is “gonna be batshit crazy off the wall funny and might also pull a heart string or two. Lots of love, lots of thunder!”

See the image below, in which both Waititi and Hemsworth look (appropriately) satisfied with themselves.

"That’s a wrap on Thor Love and Thunder, it’s also national don’t flex day so I thought this super relaxed photo was appropriate… Lots of love, lots of thunder!" (via @ChrisHemsworth on Instagram) pic.twitter.com/0c7tGwmnGT — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) June 1, 2021

The Taika Waititi-directed Marvel Studios sequel stars Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Russell Crowe, and maybe even Jeff Goldblum, too. Also Melissa McCarthy, maybe?

Not many plot details are available for Thor: Love and Thunder, but the story of the highly anticipated sequel will center on Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster becoming the new Thor at some point, approximating a storyline that appeared in the Thor comics. Elsewhere, Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie, as the new King of Asgard, goes on a quest in search of a queen. The film will also involve characters from the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, with Pratt, Klementieff, Bautista, Gillan, and Gunn reprising their roles in the film.

Thor: Love and Thunder arrives in theaters on May 6, 2022.