What does Alex Ross have to say about designing the opening credits artwork for Spider-Man 2? What Marvel role was Shia LaBeouf recently considered for? Want to watch Batman: The Animated Series and Batman Beyond on HBO Max? How did a a former executive react to Bradley Cooper‘s voice for Rocket Raccoon? Who are the odds-on favorites to be cast in Fantastic Four? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Comic artist Alex Ross discussed the process of created the artwork for the opening credits of Spider-Man 2.

Wonder Woman 1984 got a B+ CinemaScore, like Birds of Prey, Justice League and Suicide Squad.

Messed around with some legendarily talented friends in Sydney last year ? Joseph Le – camera/choreo

Vi-Dan Tran – where’d he come from

Zac Wang – dude from Karate Kid

Chris Cowan – just kinda there pic.twitter.com/EQIFuPH3FP — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) December 21, 2020

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu shot this fun action short in Sydney last year.

Greg Weisman says The Spectacular Spider-Man animated series probably won’t ever make a comeback.

Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone sent an audition tape to Taika Waititi for Thor: Love & Thunder.

Shia LaBeouf was reportedly in consideration to play Moon Knight before Oscar Isaac landed the role.

Here’s a trailer for the new Marvel Comics series Avengers: Mech Strike, featuring big ole mech superheroes.

Ray Fisher says Joss Whedon brought resentment for Avengers: Age of Ultron to the Justice League set.

