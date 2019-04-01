As the release date for Avengers: Endgame nears, we’re left to pore over the dozens of new toys released ahead of the Marvel Studios movie. But the Endgame toys give us more hints about the highly anticipated comic book movie than you’d think. New outfits, new weapons, and new Hulkbusters abound in the slew of Avengers: Endgame toy lines that have been announced, including LEGO sets, Funko Pops, action figures, and more. So let’s pick through the details and figure out what will make it into the movie and what has probably been tweaked for the toy lines.

The Team and Their New Outfits

It seems like the Avengers, which in Avengers: Endgame now consists of Iron Man, Captain America, Hulk, Thor, Ant-Man, Rocket Raccoon, Captain Marvel, Ronin/Hawkeye, Nebula, Black Widow, and War Machine, have at least one costume change. Hawkeye has the most drastic turnaround, now operating as the vigilante hero Ronin, but everyone else has updated versions of their outfits before they all don one uniform that look a lot like modified version of Ant-Man’s special suit. Could this suggest a trip to the Quantum Realm? Who knows?

War Machine Hulkbuster

It seems like we get a Hulkbuster with every new Avengers movie, but twist! This time War Machine gets to the giant robotic upgrade. Is there a reason that Bruce Banner doesn’t need the massive suit of armor this time? We’ll get into that below.

Thanos Has a New Weapon

It looks like Thanos has a new weapon now that he’s finished up his long-searched for Infinity Gauntlet. As if the Mad Titan wasn’t freakishly strong enough, Thanos now has a double edged sword, which looks like it can expand and contract based on the first look at the new figure. Hot Toys calls their latest figure “meticulously crafted with impressive likeness based on the main appearance of Thanos.”

Professor Hulk?

Funko officially announced their Pop! figure line-up for Avengers: Endgame last week, and along with the cute recreations of the entire Avengers team in the outfits we’ve seen above, we have a curious look at Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk wearing a bodysuit. A bodysuit just like the one that one comic book iteration of the superhero, Professor Hulk, wears.

Introduced in 1991, Professor Hulk was originally a “merged Hulk” that combined the ’90s Grey and Savage Hulks with Dr. Banner himself. Essentially, he’s an intelligent Hulk that retains Bruce’s consciousness and personality inside the body of a Hulk. They grey streak on the side of the Funko’s hair may be another hint that this is Professor Hulk — Ruffalo has been rocking the silver fox look for years.

The Big Compound Battle

How do you one-up the Battle of Wakanda, and the Airport Hangar scene before that? Hold the big battle of Avengers: Endgame at…The Avengers Compound! At least, that’s what the title given to this big action setpiece by LEGO suggests, which shows the Avengers in battle with Thanos. Called “Compound,” this big battle sequence likely takes place at the Avengers headquarters outside of New York City that we’ve seen glimpses of before, which the building structure’s modern, white architecture gives credence to.

The LEGO toy sets, which also includes a look at a new Quinjet and Captain American on a cool new motorbike (unless Black Widow is the one that actually drives it in the movie) range from $19.99 to $99.99, and feature fan favorite characters from the MCU inspired by their appearances in Avengers: Endgame including Captain Marvel, Thor, Captain America, Iron Man, Black Widow, Hulk, and the mad titan himself, Thanos.

We’ll find out once Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26, 2019.