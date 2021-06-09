Thor: Love & Thunder recently wrapped production and the film is now being cut together for a release early in 2022. This marks the second film in the Thor franchise to be directed by Taika Waititi, who made his blockbuster debut with Thor: Ragnarok. That vibrant sci-fi adventure sent Thor in a much more wild, weird, and hilarious direction than we’d seen before, and it sounds like the upcoming sequel will take that to the next level. But what about Thor 5? Is that already on Taika Waititi’s mind?

“We’ve just multiplied it”

Speaking with The Sydney Morning Herald in Australia, Taika Waititi said:

“Who knows if we do another one after this but I definitely feel like we put everything – every idea and every single ridiculous concept or gag or stunt or character – into this film. I couldn’t be happier with it.”

Waititi’s mindset is that of a filmmaker who only focuses on making the best film in that moment in time. He’s not thinking about how to tee up the next movie in the franchise, and he’s not holding anything back for another round with Thor. That’s probably why he’s thrown everything at the wall with Thor: Love & Thunder, and we’ll see what sticks. Right now he’s focused on getting that movie done, and we’ll see if he’ll return to the Thor franchise when the time comes.

For his part, Waititi is already setting the bar high for the sequel. The filmmaker said:

“I think this might be funnier. Everything we did with Ragnarok, we’ve just multiplied it.”

When production wrapped one week ago, Waititi also said, “This film is the craziest thing I’ve ever done and I’m honored to bust my ass and have a nervous breakdown so you can all see it in May 2022.”

What to Expect from Thor: Love & Thunder

Thor: Love & Thunder will already be bigger than Thor: Ragnarok in one key way: there will be two versions of Thor. Not only is Chris Hemsworth returning as the God of Thunder, but Natalie Portman is making a return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Jane Foster, who will be taking on the mantle of The Mighty Thor, inspired by a run of comics where the character is imbued with the power of Thor.

The cast of the Thor sequel has also been beefed up by the presence of the Guardians of the Galaxy, including Chris Pratt, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, and presumably Vin Diesel as the voice of Groot. But Gamora still appears to be missing in action, so don’t expect to see Zoe Saldana around.

Other returning cast members from the Thor franchise will be Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie and Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif, and maybe Jeff Goldblum returning as The Grandmaster. They’ll be joined by new faces such as Christian Bale as the villain Gorr the God Butcher, Russell Crowe as Zeus, and some “surprise” cameos that have already been ruined.

Thor: Love & Thunder is slated to arrive in theaters on May 6, 2022.