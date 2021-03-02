Production on Marvel’s Thor: Love and Thunder is currently underway down in Australia. Director Taika Waititi is back to direct after being at the helm of Thor: Ragnarok, and Chris Hemsworth is returning as the god of thunder. However, Marvel is shaking up the franchise a bit by bringing back Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, who will be taking on the mantle of The Mighty Thor herself. But that’s not the only surprise that Marvel Studios has in store for fans.

There will be two Thor: Love and Thunder cameos that no one would have expected to see. How do we know? Spy photos of the movie currently in production caught two stars on set in full wardrobe, and believe us when we say that you’d probably enjoy them more if you avoided this revelation.

But for all the rest of you who simply can’t resist, keep reading, but consider this your major spoiler warning.

The Daily Mail got hold of a bunch of spy photos from the set of Thor: Love and Thunder. The set in question appears to be a large stage where another dramatization of the previous Thor film’s events is being reenacted, echoing an early scene from Thor: Ragnarok that recapped the series thus far with some amusing actors providing cameos. Matt Damon was spotted on set, reprising his role as an actor playing Loki in the stage production, and Chris Hemsworth’s brother Luke Hemsworth is again portraying the stage version of Thor. Also returning was Sam Neill as the play version of Thor’s father Odin. But there were two other stars spotted on set who are completely new to the franchise.

Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone, the married comedic duo who have worked together on Bridesmaids, Tammy, Life of the Party, and The Boss, were spotted on set. Melissa McCarthy was caught dressed as Hela, the Thor: Ragnarok villain played by Cate Blanchett. Falcone was also on set, though it’s not clear what role he has in the stage production. Perhaps he’ll be the director?

Just as Thor: Ragnarok featured a play dramatizing the events of Thor: The Dark World, it appears Thor: Love and Thunder will be doing the same for Thor: Ragnarok. There are a couple costume changes for Luke Hemsworth and Matt Damon that show them wearing the wardrobe sported by Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston in a couple different scenes from Ragnarok. Plus, Sam Neill was seen wearing weathered slacks, a button down, and sport coat, just as Anthony Hopkins did as Odin in Ragnarok. Maybe when we find Thor, he’s still lazing about a little bit, enjoying some entertainment before the story begins.

We’re not sure how much of what is being shot for this scene will be used in the movie. There’s likely plenty of improvisation happening on set, and this scene will undoubtedly have plenty of laughs, but we’re not sure what purpose the scene will serve beyond that. There have been rumblings that Matt Damon’s role may be more significant, with some theorizing that Thor needs his character to impersonate Loki, who was killed by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War. There’s still another version of Loki from The Avengers in 2012 still time-hopping around the Marvel Cinematic Universe (for the upcoming Loki series on Disney+), but Thor may not be aware of that just yet.

Funnily enough, Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone were already in Australia before Thor: Love and Thunder began shooting. McCarthy has been working on the upcoming mini-series Nine Perfect Strangers in Byron Bay, Australia. In fact, McCarthy and Falcone created a faux audition tape on Instagram to ask Taika Waititi if they could get into Thor: Love and Thunder.

It’s not clear if that video is what got them into Thor: Love & Thunder or if this was something that was already in the works, but either way, it should be a lot of fun. Plus, don’t forget that some of the Guardians of the Galaxy cast will be making an appearance too.

Thor: Love & Thunder is currently slated to hit theaters on February 11, 2022.