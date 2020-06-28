Luke Evans is the latest actor to join the Nine Perfect Strangers cast. The new Hulu series is a dark, gritty reboot of the classic sitcom Perfect Strangers, and Evans is set to play Cousin Balki. Oh, no, my mistake. Nine Perfect Strangers is actually a new thriller based on the book by Liane Moriarty, author of Big Little Lies. Evans joins a cast that includes Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy.

According to Deadline, Luke Evans is joining the cast of Hulu’s Nine Perfect Strangers. The limited series is adapted from the book by Liane Moriarty, author of Big Little Lies, and appropriately enough, multiple people involved with the Big Little Lies series are involved with this as well: David E. Kelley, Bruna Papandrea’s Made Up Stories, and Nicole Kidman’s Blossom Films. Here’s the book’s synopsis:

Nine people gather at a remote health resort. Some are here to lose weight, some are here to get a reboot on life, some are here for reasons they can’t even admit to themselves. Amidst all of the luxury and pampering, the mindfulness and meditation, they know these ten days might involve some real work. But none of them could imagine just how challenging the next ten days are going to be. Frances Welty, the formerly best-selling romantic novelist, arrives at Tranquillum House nursing a bad back, a broken heart, and an exquisitely painful paper cut. She’s immediately intrigued by her fellow guests. Most of them don’t look to be in need of a health resort at all. But the person that intrigues her most is the strange and charismatic owner/director of Tranquillum House. Could this person really have the answers Frances didn’t even know she was seeking? Should Frances put aside her doubts and immerse herself in everything Tranquillum House has to offer – or should she run while she still can? It’s not long before every guest at Tranquillum House is asking exactly the same question.

The series is written by Kelley, John Henry Butterworth, and Samantha Strauss, with Kelley and Butterworth acting as co-showrunners. Evans is playing one of the nine perfect strangers, Lars. In addition to Kidman and McCarthy, the cast also includes The Good Place actor Manny Jacinto. Hulu hopes to premiere the series in 2021.