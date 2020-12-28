Last year, following the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, fans were treated to two sleekly designed packs of collectible playing cards inspired by the light and dark side of the Force. One year later, Star Wars is stronger than ever thanks to The Mandalorian, and the stylish, high quality playing cards manufacturers at Theory 11 have delivered a pack of cards inspired by the Star Wars series on Disney+. And yes, The Child formerly known as Baby Yoda gets quite the prominent placement too.

The Mandalorian Playing Cards

Join our formidable bounty hunter on his journey throughout the galaxy as he sets out to protect The Child from capture by the Empire. From completing bounties for Greef Karga, to the long awaited duel with Moff Gideon himself – the path of our beloved protagonist is chronicled within. The outer packaging is simply breathtaking. Beskar silver, space black, and striking red foils shroud the cards within, with sculpted 3D embossing of The Mandalorian helmet. The Mandalorian Playing Cards feature completely custom artwork in every aspect of the design, with the Aces, Jokers, court cards, and back design inspired by fan-favorite characters and events.

As you can see, the artwork for face cards features characters like Din Djarin in his beskar armor as one of the kings, along with IG-11 and Moff Gideon. Cara Dune gets to be a queen, but it’s The Child, now known as Grogu, who gets to be an ace. Who else will appear on the other cards? You’ll have to get the deck to find out.

Theory11 produces the world’s finest playing cards, which are printed on FSC-certified paper derived from sustainable forests and utilize vegetable-based inks and starch-based laminates. You can pre-order The Mandalorian playing cards right now at Theory 11 for $9.95 and they will ship in six to eight weeks.