It’s only been one weekend and a couple days since Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hit theaters, and there’s certainly some divisive opinions pervading the web. But let’s take a break from all that madness for a moment to get behind a cool new piece of Star Wars merchandise that pretty much every fan can get behind.

Theory 11, the maker of stylish, sleek, high quality playing cards, has just unveiled two new sets of Star Wars playing cards that fans will want to get their hands on. One features the Jedi and heroes of the light side while the other focuses on the Sith and the villains they’ve conspired with. Both have outstanding artwork that looks so good that you might not even want to play with them. Check out the Theory 11 Star Wars playing cards below.

Star Wars Playing Cards – The Light Side

Join Jedi Knights, climb aboard the Millennium Falcon, and become a Rebel or Resistance hero. The Light Side deck features Luke Skywalker’s lightsaber, R2-D2, and fighters from the Rebel fleet.

“May the Force be with you.”

Star Wars Playing Cards – The Dark Side

Channel your inner Sith, join the First Order, or maintain order in the galaxy alongside Emperor Palpatine’s Imperial Army. The Dark Side deck features Darth Vader’s lightsaber, the Death Star, and the Empire’s fleet of starships. “You don’t know the power of the dark side!”

***

The cards are made in the USA – printed on FSC-certified paper derived from sustainable forests, vegetable-based inks, and starch-based laminates. Each of cards are available for order right now for $9.95 each at Theory 11. Maybe you’ll want to get two of each so you can play with one set and leave the other in pristine condition.