(Welcome to …And More, our no-frills, zero B.S. guide to when and where you can watch upcoming movies and shows, and everything else you could possibly stand to know.)

Netflix’s The Witcher debuted in 2019 and became a massive hit. The medieval fantasy series, which stars Henry Cavill as a Witcher, a demon-hunting magic user, grew popular enough to spawn a spin-off anime movie and a prequel series, plus it clinched its own season renewal. Here’s everything we know about season 2 of The Witcher so far.

The Witcher Season 2 Release Date and Where You Can Watch It

While there were some concerns about The Witcher season 2 releasing in 2021 after filming was halted due to positive coronavirus tests, the second season is set to debut on Netflix on December 17, 2021. All eight episodes will be available to stream worldwide on Netflix that day, should you want to binge the whole thing.

What is The Witcher?

The Witcher is based upon a series of novels by Polish fantasy author Andrzej Sapkowski. The books and short stories focus on the eponymous witcher, Geralt of Rivia (Cavill). Witchers are magic users who hunt beasts and monsters in a world overrun with wild magic. In the novels and series, Geralt must confront his destiny and train the young princess Ciri (Freya Allan) to become a powerful witcher herself. The books have a strong cult following and served as the source material for three popular video games from CD Projekt Red.

Season 2 of The Witcher looks like it will follow the first novel in the series, Blood of Elves. After rescuing Ciri, Geralt takes her to Kaer Morhen, the castle keep where witchers from his school of training are taught. It’s a kind of homecoming for him, but he must also keep Ciri safe and train her for dangers to come. Meanwhile, he will reunite with his own father figure, Vesemir (Kim Bodnia), ask for the aid of powerful healer Triss (Anna Shaffer), and deal with the repercussions of his split from the sorceress Yennifer (Anya Chalotra).

The Witcher Season 2 Showrunner, Crew, and More

Lauren Schmidt Hissrich will once again serve as showrunner on The Witcher, continuing her work from the first season. Stephen Surjik (The Umbrella Academy), Sarah O’Gorman (The Last Kingdom), Ed Bazalgette (Doctor Who), and Geeta V. Patel (The Great) will each direct two episodes.

The Witcher Season 2 Cast

In addition to Cavill, Allan, Bodnia, Shaffer, and Chalotra, many of the first season cast are set to reappear in season two. Fan favorite Jaskier the bard (Joey Batey) is confirmed to return, along with MyAnna Buring as Tissaia, Tom Canton as Filavandrel, Lilly Cooper as Murta, Jeremy Crawford as Yarpin Zigrin, Eamon Farren as Cahir, Mahesh Jadu as Vilgefortz, Terence Maynard as Artorius, Lars Mikkelsen as Stregobor, Mimi Ndiweni as Fringilla Vigo, Royce Pierreson as Istredd, Wilson Radjou-Pujalte as Dara, Anna Shaffer as Triss Merigold, and Therica Wilson Read as Sabrina.

The already massive cast is expanding, too, bringing in loads of new characters as Geralt and Ciri make their way to Kaer Morhen. There’s the aforementioned Vesemir, who will also star in the anime spin-off, The Nightmare of the Wolf. Kristofer Hivju of Game of Thrones fame will play a man who is turned into a monster named Nivellan. Graham McTavish will portray Dijkstra, a master spy and head of the forces of the kingdom of Redania. Cassie Clare is Philippa, a sorcererss in the Redanian Kingdoms who can change her shape. Simon Callow and Liz Carr will take a turn together as detective agents Codringher and Fenn. Chris Fulton will give off big bad guy vibes as Rience, a mage who’s tracking Ciri, and Adjoa Andoh will play Nenneke, a priestess healer and leader of the temple of the mother goddess Melitele.

The Witcher Season 2 Teaser Trailer