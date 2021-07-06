Netflix’s live-action prequel to the popular The Witcher starring Henry Cavill has a another star. The streaming platform announced that Michelle Yeoh has joined the cast of The Witcher: Blood Origin.

Netflix describes Yeoh’s character, Scían, as the very last of a nomadic tribe of sword-elves. “No one can come close to her artistry with the blade, and no one carries as much loss within their heart,” the streaming platform opines. “When a chance presents itself to retrieve a stolen sacred sword, taken from her fallen tribe by nefarious means, she launches herself into a deadly quest that will change the outcome of the Continent.”

Yeoh Kicks Ass, Often

Yeoh is no stranger to playing strong characters adept with a blade. She’s arguably best known for her roles in Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon and the Bond film, Tomorrow Never Dies. In more recent years, she’s also played the Mirror Universe’s Emperor Phillippa Georgiou on Star Trek: Discovery. Marvel fans will also be able to catch her in September’s Shang-Chi: The Legend of the Ten Rings, and she’ll also be in James Cameron’s Avatar sequels.

Yeoh is just the latest cast announcement for Blood Origin. Jodie Turner-Smith will star in the six-part limited series as Éile, a warrior “blessed with the voice of a goddess.”

Irish actor Laurence O’Fuarain is also in the show. His character, Fjall, is a fighter born into a clan of warriors who “carries a deep scar within” from the death of a loved one who fell in battle trying to save him. According to Netflix, Fjall “will find himself fighting beside the most unlikely of allies as he carves a path of vengeance across a continent in turmoil.”

1200 Years Before Henry Cavill

Is one of the unlikely allies Yeoh’s Scían? Maybe! They both seem to have a fighting thing going on, though that’s pretty much par for the course for anyone in The Witcher universe, and Blood Origin is no exception. Just check out this logline for the show:

Set in an elven world 1200 years before the world of The Witcher, Blood Origin will tell a story lost to time – the creation of the first prototype Witcher, and the events that lead to the pivotal “conjunction of the spheres,” when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one.

We don’t know yet when Blood Origin will drop on Netflix, though the second season of The Witcher (aka the second season of Henry Cavill dropping gruff F-bombs, hopefully shirtless) is expected to come out later this year.