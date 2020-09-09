After premiering nearly 10 years ago, the zombie drama series The Walking Dead will finally be coming to an end after the show’s 11th season. AMC announced the conclusion of the series will begin later in 2021 after the remaining six episodes of the 10th season air early next year. However, The Walking Dead season 11 will be bigger than normal with 24 episodes that will run through late 2022.

But even though the Walking Dead flagship series is coming to an end, the show’s universe will keep expanding after 2022. AMC has already greenlit a spin-off series that will focus on Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) and Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride) from the primary series, and there’s also a new anthology series in development called Tales of the Walking Dead. You can find out everything you need to know about the future of The Walking Dead below.

Scott M. Gimple, chief content officer of The Walking Dead universe offered up this statement on the end of the main series:

“It’s been ten years ‘gone bye;’ what lies ahead are two more to come and stories and stories to tell beyond that. What’s clear is that this show has been about the living, made by a passionate cast, team of writer/producers, producers, and crew, bringing to life the vision put forth by Robert Kirkman in his brilliant comic — and supported by the best fans in the world.”

Showrunner Angela Kang also added:

“I look forward to digging in with our brilliant writers, producers, directors, cast and crew to bring this epic final chapter of Robert Kirkman’s story to life for our fans over the next two years. The Walking Dead’ flagship series has been my creative home for a decade and so it’s bittersweet to bring it to an end”

The Walking Dead has seen ups and downs across the 10 years it has been running, but millions of fans still tune in every week to see how the series will continue. However, with the comic book that inspired the series recently coming to a surprising end last year, it only makes sense that the TV series would wrap things up sooner than later, even if the show’s ending will differ greatly from the comic. But as we said, The Walking Dead isn’t really coming to an end, because there’s a spin-off focusing on two of the characters who have been with the show since the beginning.

The Walking Dead Carol and Daryl Spin-Off

Angela Kang will be the showrunner on a currently untitled Walking Dead spin-off that she co-created with Scott M. Gimple. The series, which should probably just be called Carryl, is slated to premiere sometime in 2023. Both Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride, fan favorites of the series, will be returning for the new show, and Kang is thrilled to keep their story alive:

“I could not be more excited to be working with Scott Gimple and AMC to develop a new series for Daryl and Carol. Working with Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride has been a highlight of my career and I’m thrilled that we get to keep telling stories together.”

McBride added “Their shared history is long, and each’s own personal fight to survive, even longer – the more obvious aspect of what has kept them close and loyal. But there is also a rather mysterious aspect to their fondness for one another that I enjoy, and their playfulness when the world permits.”

Reedus agreed and said: “Daryl’s relationship with Carol has always been my favorite relationship on the show (sorry Rick). I love the way these characters interact and relate to each other on so many levels and can’t wait to see where their ride goes from here.”

Tales of the Walking Dead

But Carol and Daryl won’t be the only characters continuing the stories of The Walking Dead. AMC is also developing an anthology series called Tales of the Walking Dead with Scott M. Gimple. The series will feature individual episodes or arcs of episodes that tell stories with new or existing characters, backstories or other stand-alone experiences. So we could see some narrative gaps filled in, or maybe see a minor character get their own little narrative arc. Perhaps even a zombie could be the star of a single episode.

I wouldn’t be surprised if this series will be used as a way to possible test the waters for more spin-offs. For those keeping track, these two new additional spin-offs follow in the footsteps of Fear the Walking Dead and the upcoming Walking Dead: World Beyond premiering at the beginning of October. Plus, we still have The Walking Dead movie being produced by Universal, Skybound, and AMC that will focus on Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes again.

As Scott M. Gimple succinctly said in a statement, “We have a lot of thrilling story left to tell on TWD, and then, this end will be a beginning of more Walking Dead — brand new stories and characters, familiar faces and places, new voices, and new mythologies. This will be a grand finale that will lead to new premieres. Evolution is upon us. The Walking Dead lives.”

Yes, The Walking Dead continues to live. But should it? Fans will have to decide.