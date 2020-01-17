AMC Networks announced the premiere date for The Walking Dead: World Beyond, along with premiere dates for its returning shows in their Television Critics Associations session. Better Call Saul season 5, Ride with Norman Reedus and the new series Dispatches from Elsewhere were part of those announcements.

The third Walking Dead series has a premiere date

The next Walking Dead spinoff will be called The Walking Dead: World Beyond and it premieres April 12 after the season 10 finale of The Walking Dead at 10 p.m., moving to 9 p.m. regularly. Where Fear the Walking Dead began as a prequel, World Beyond explores the future of the zombie apocalypse. Here is their official synopsis:

“The Walking Dead: World Beyond expands the universe of The Walking Dead, delving into a new mythology and story that follows the first generation raised in a surviving civilization of the post-apocalyptic world. Two sisters along with two friends leave a place of safety and comfort to brave dangers, known and unknown, living and undead on an important quest. Pursued by those who wish to protect them and those who wish to harm them, a tale of growing up and transformation unfurls across dangerous terrain, challenging everything they know about the world, themselves and each other. Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. But all of them will find the truths they seek.”

The first Walking Dead spinoff struggled to find its footing. It shared frequent showrunner and cast turnover just like the mothership series. Ultimately, it became less of a prequel and more of a sister zombie series.

AMC President Sarah Barnett said World Beyond will only be two seasons and have a definitive ending, thus distinguishing itself from either Walking Dead series. She added that EP Scott Gimple has other format ideas for The Walking Dead universe including specials and digtial short form series.

World Beyond cast includes Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Annet Mahendru, Nicolas Cantu, Hal Cumpston, Nico Tortorella and Julia Ormond. Executive producer are Scott Gimple, Negrete, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, David Alpert and Brian Bockrath.

Jimmy McGill is full-on Saul Goodman in season 5

After a long hiatus since 2018’s fourth season, Better Call Saul will return February 24 at 9 p.m. AMC released this official synopsis in a press release:

“In the 10-epsiode fifth season of Better Call Saul, Jimmy McGill’s decision to practice law as ‘Saul Goodman’ creates unexpected and profound waves of change for those in his orbit.”

The Breaking Bad prequel is inching closer and closer to Walter White. Once Jimmy McGill’s pseudonym becomes his full time career, how long will it be before he starts representing the underworld? We may find out this season.

Dispatches From Elsewhere premieres in March

Jason Segel co-created Dispatches From Elsewhere and co-stars with Sally Field and Andre Benjamin. It premieres Monday, March 2 at 10 p.m. on AMC and here is the official synopsis:

“AMC’s upcoming original anthology series Dispatches From Elsewhere, created by and starring Jason Segel, is centered around four ordinary people who feel there’s something missing in their lives, but they can’t quite put their finger on what it is. This diverse foursome is brought together by chance – or perhaps it’s by design – when they stumble onto a puzzle hiding just behind the veil of everyday life. As they begin to accept the mysterious ‘Dispatches From Elsewhere’ challenges, they come to find that the mystery winds deeper than they imagined, and their eyes are opened to a world of possibility and magic.”

“Anthology series” suggests that this puzzle can address different characters every season. Anthology series like American Horror Story and American Crime Story can land A-list casts since they only have to commit to one season, and Segel, Field and Benjamin aren’t too shabby.

Norman Reedus rides again this March

Speaking of The Walking Dead, star Norman Reedus’s reality travel show is back for a fourth season March 8 at midnight. Here is the official synopsis:

“The new season of popular motorcycle travelogue Ride with Norman Reedus, featuring The Walking Dead star and motorcycle enthusiast Norman Reedus revs up as he hits the open road with a riding companion to explore different cultures and experience the best scenery, food, nature and local activities in the U.S. and around the world. Season four, which consists of six episodes, features a The Walking Dead Dixon Brothers reunion with Reedus journeying through Alabama and Georgia with his former co-star, Michael Rooker. Reedus will also be riding through Kentucky, and expanding his international travels with rides in Japan, Costa Rica and Uruguay. Guest riders include Milo Ventimiglia (This is Us), Ryan Hurst (The Walking Dead), Clifton Collins Jr. (Westworld), Dom Rocket, and Becky Goebel.”

People love Norman Reedus and he’s had great success parlaying his Walking Dead fame into his personal interest. It’ll be fun to see Rooker and Reedus riding around and the guest cast for this season looks fun.

Stephen Frears brings another quiz show scandal to AMC

AMC announced a miniseries from director Stephen Frears. Quiz will premiere May 27 at 9 p.m. and here is the synopsis:

“A three-part drama directed by the globally renowned Stephen Frears (A Very English Scandal, Florence Foster Jenkins, Philomena, The Queen) and written by playwright James Graham (Brexit: An Uncivil War, Ink, This House, Labour of Love), Quiz tells the extraordinary and sensational story of how Charles and Diana Ingram attempted an ‘audacious heist’ on the quiz show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? Major Ingram (Matthew Macfadyen), his wife Diana (Sian Clifford) and an accomplice, Tecwen Whittock (Michael Jibson), who was sitting in the audience, were accused of cheating their way to a million pounds on what was the most popular game show on earth in 2001. The couple stood trial for conspiring by coughing during the recording to signify the correct answers to the multiple-choice questions posed to the Major by host, Chris Tarrant (Michael Sheen).”

Stephen King is coming to AMC

AMC also announced its development slate. One project that stood out is Sleeping Beauties, based on a book Stephen King co-wrote with his son Owen King. AMC also produced NOS4A2, based on the novel by King’s son Joe Hill. The synopsis reads: