Woke up this mornin’, and I got myself a game…

Now you too can live the mob boss life just like Tony Soprano! Monopoly announced the latest edition to their popular board game franchise, and it’s a The Sopranos-themed Monopoly game. The Sopranos Edition Monopoly will come with cards, tokens, and a board all specially tailored to fit the New Jersey mafia theme.

Now You Can Be the Boss

If you think you’ve got what it takes to be a top earner and maybe become number one, The Sopranos Monopoly is ready for you. Players will be able to buy, sell, and trade locations from the show like Satriale’s Pork Store, Tony’s house, and The Bada Bing!. Houses have been renamed “stashes” and hotels are “contraband” to fit the mobster theme.

Like Tony himself said, “Buy land, ‘cause God ain’t making any more of it.”

Chance cards have been renamed “AYY!” and Community Chest cards now read “OHH!” It’s not required, but putting your pinkie out and adopting your best Jersey Italian accent makes picking up the cards more fun. Hell, get a pinkie ring just for when you play, so you can gesture like Tony or Paulie Walnuts.

The generic Monopoly tokens have been replaced with Sopranos-appropriate ones. You can cruise around the board as one of Tony’s baby ducks, Dr. Melfi’s therapist chair, Bobby Bacala’s toy train engine, Tony’s boat, Satriale’s pig, or a Barone sanitation truck.

The game is recommended for players 17 and older, though I can’t imagine any tween Sopranos fans so that shouldn’t be a problem.

Just in Time for the Movie

The news about the board game comes on top of the building hype for the upcoming Sopranos prequel film, The Many Saints of Newark. The HBO prequel film will tell the story of Dickie Moltisanti (Alessandro Nivola) and his influence on the young Tony Soprano (Michael Gandolfini). Gandolfini will take over the role from his late father, James, who starred on the HBO series and died in 2013.

The upcoming The Many Saints of Newark has the blessing of Steven Van Zandt, who portrayed Tony’s right-hand man, Silvio. That’s all of the reassurance I need that the prequel will do the series justice.

The Many Saints of Newark premieres in theaters and on HBO Max on October 1, 2021. If you want to practice your intimidation skills before checking out the flick, you can pick up Monopoly: The Sopranos Edition for $39.99 wherever board games are sold.