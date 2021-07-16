Even Tony Soprano knows that before you make a big decision, you’ve gotta run it by the guys. The Sopranos creator David Chase made sure to do just that, showing former Sopranos cast member Steven Van Zandt early cuts of the upcoming prequel movie, The Many Saints of Newark.

Van Zandt, who happens to also be a killer guitarist in Bruce Springsteen‘s E Street Band, starred as Silvio Dante on the hit HBO series. Silvio served as a soldier in boss Tony Soprano’s (James Gandolfini) crew, later becoming Tony’s Consigliere, or right-hand advisor. It looks like Chase thinks of him as kind of a Consigliere to the series, too, since he asked for his input on the upcoming prequel. According to Van Zandt in an interview with SiriusXM (via IndieWire), Chase had been working on getting the editing just right for some time.

“I saw several of the early cuts. He’s been tinkering now with it for a couple of years. So it may be a whole different movie by the time I see it again. He wanted me and [wife and fellow ‘Sopranos’ actress] Maureen to see it and give him some input. Silvio is in it, just 30 years earlier.”

You might expect Van Zandt to have given a little feedback on the soundtrack, too, given his status as a top-tier musician. He did not, however, because he’s just as good of a friend as he is a musician. According to Van Zandt, Chase’s favorite part of the whole movie and TV creating experience is putting together the music.

“That is the love of his life, doing the music. He didn’t need me for that,” Van Zandt said.

Bringing Back the Family

The Many Saints of Newark features a younger Silvio played by First Cow actor John Magaro. It should be interesting to see all of the characters in their younger forms, from cranky captain Paulie Walnuts to Tony himself, portrayed by the late Gandolfini’s son, Michael Gandolfini.

The Many Saints of Newark will follow the DiMeo crime family during one of the most tumultuous times in its history. Young Anthony Soprano must look to his uncle, Dickie Moltisanti (Alessandro Nivola), to learn how to survive and lead in an increasingly volatile world. We’ll get to see just how a kid from Newark ended up becoming one of the most powerful mob bosses on the East Coast, and I’m sure it’s a bumpy ride.

The Many Saints of Newark is set to open in theaters October 1. The film will be available to stream on HBO Max for 31 days beginning on the same day.