The Sopranos gets an origin story with the new film The Many Saints of Newark. The movie takes us back to the teenage days of Tony Soprano and shows us how he got sucked into a life of crime. Below, I’ve rounded up everything you need to know about The Many Saints of Newark before you see it.

The Many Saints of Newark Release Date and Where You Can Watch It

The Many Saints of Newark will be released in theaters in the US on October 1, 2021 and will be available on HBO Max 31 days from the theatrical release. The flick was originally supposed to open in September 2020, but like so many other films, it was delayed due to COVID. It was moved to September 2021 before being moved to its current October 1 release date.

What is The Many Saint of Newark?

The Many Saints of Newark is a prequel film to The Sopranos. David Chase, creator of the groundbreaking series, had been asked for years if he would ever return to the world of The Sopranos for a sequel. Chase said he had no interest in a sequel – but a prequel might be possible someday. That day is now. Warner Bros. says the film is “the intriguing story of Tony Soprano’s early years, explored through his relationship with his mobster uncle, Dickie Moltisanti – a man who would steer Tony toward the underworld life, despite his best intentions to the contrary.” And while it’s clear that The Many Saints of Newark will play best with fans of The Sopranos, the film is being billed as “a gangster epic for all audiences – whether you are familiar with the series or not.”

The Many Saints of Newark Synopsis

Here’s the Many Saints of Newark synopsis:

Young Anthony Soprano is growing up in one of the most tumultuous eras in Newark’s history, becoming a man just as rival gangsters begin to rise up and challenge the all-powerful DiMeo crime family’s hold over the increasingly race-torn city. Caught up in the changing times is the uncle he idolizes, Dickie Moltisanti, who struggles to manage both his professional and personal responsibilities—and whose influence over his impressionable nephew will help make the teenager into the all-powerful mob boss we’ll later come to know: Tony Soprano.

The Many Saints of Newark Director, Crew, and More

Alan Taylor, who helmed several episodes of The Sopranos, is the Many Saints in Newark director. David Chase, who created the series, wrote the script with Lawrence Konner. Chase and Konner also produce, along with Nicole Lambert. Kramer Morgenthau, who shot Thor: The Dark World, Creed II, and more, is the cinematographer.

The Many Saints of Newark Cast

Alessandro Nivola stars as Richard “Dickie” Moltisanti, the mentor to the young Tony Soprano. Young Tony is played by Michael Gandolfini, stepping into the iconic role originated by his late father, James Gandolfini. While the recently released Many Saints of Newark trailer (see below) leans heavily on Tony-related material, since he’s the character everyone knows, Dickie is the actual main character here. The rest of the cast includes Leslie Odom Jr., Jon Bernthal, Corey Stoll, Billy Magnussen, John Magaro, Michela De Rossi, Ray Liotta, and Vera Farmiga.

The Many Saints of Newark Trailer