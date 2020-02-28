Kevin Feige is already the master of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but soon he’ll be the star of a major comic book movie franchise within the animated world of The Simpsons.

An upcoming episode of the 31st season of FOX’s animated family sitcom will lean into superhero movies in a big way when Bart Simpson ends up seeing an early screening of the latest sequel in the Vindicator comic book movie franchise. Instead of playing the shepherd behind the scenes of this superhero franchise, Kevin Feige will be playing the Vindicator’s villain Chinnos, a riff on the Avengers villain Thanos and his massive, bulbous chin. Before the episode premieres this weekend, you can get a tease of Kevin Feige voicing Chinnos in The Simpsons Avengers parody clip below.

The Simpsons Avengers Parody Clip

Chinnos has gotten ahold of some kind of doomsday mobile app that allows him to destroy the planet and restart it as a utopia. It’s not a far cry from Thanos’ plan to use the Infinity Stones to wipe out half the universe’s living creatures in order to bring balance to the universe. In fact, you can even see a reference to the stones in a quick glimpse of the phone screen in Chinnos’ hands.

This weekend’s episode of The Simpsons, titled “Bart the Bad Guy,” will also make a villain out of Bart Simpson. After seeing the new Vindicator movie, he decides to be the ultimate troll and threatens to reveal spoilers from the movie in order to blackmail others. However, the studio executives behind the movie aren’t going to let that happen, and they just so happen to be voiced by Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony & Joe Russo. They try to hush up Bart and keep the movie’s secrets intact. Chinnos demands your silence.

Marvel movie star Cobie Smulders will also make a guest appearance as the voice of the superhero Hydrangea, and she’ll be joined by her real-life husband Taran Killam as the hero Airshot in the Vindicator movies. Famous YouTube personality Tal Fishman lends his voice to the episode as well, and Joe Mantegna even returns as Fat Tony. There may even be some other surprise voices making an appearance.

Between this and the recent news of a Simpsons animated short playing before Pixar’s Onward, it would appear the synergy between Disney and Fox is quite strong. How long before Disney pushes another Simpsons movie into existence?

“Bart the Bad Guy” airs this Sunday, March 1 at 8pm ET on FOX. Here’s the epic Avengers-inspired poster: