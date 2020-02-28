Disney has made a habit of showing Pixar short films in theaters before a new Pixar feature begins, but they’re changing things up a bit for Onward. Instead of showing a Pixar-created short, a new The Simpsons short film is going to screen instead. Titled Playdate with Destiny, it features the youngest member of the Simpson family, Maggie.

“Maggie Simpson is speechless… Playdate with Destiny, a new Simpsons short film before Disney & Pixar’s Onward. Exclusively in theaters!” So says the Instagram post above, and now we’re all a little confused. Up until now, anytime a new Pixar movie hit theaters it was accompanied by a Pixar-produced short film. But now that Disney owns Fox – and, by extension, The Simpsons – they’re trying something new. One has to wonder if this a trend that will continue with future Pixar films – will Soul try something similar, and screen a non-Pixar short as well?

Personally, I’ve never been a fan of the practice of screening shorts before a feature. Don’t get me wrong – many of the Pixar shorts are very good. It’s just that when I go to the movies, I’m there to see the feature, and that’s all I really care about. It’s like when I go to a concert – I’m not there for the opening act. Bring on the headliner.

On top of that, I’m a big fan of the early seasons of The Simpsons, but the show hasn’t been up to snuff in the last, oh, let’s say 15 years, maybe? So a new Simpsons short film doesn’t inspire much confidence, either. But hey, maybe this will be a cute, fun little distraction. At the very least it’ll be better than Pixar’s Lava. Details of the Simpsons short aren’t available at the moment, but based on the display image above, and the title, it involves Maggie going on a date (?) in the Mediterranean (??). Or something like that. Also, based on his clothes, Maggie’s date appears to be a baby who is also a gangster. I’m firmly against letting babies in the mafia, just for the record.

Onward opens in theaters March 6, 2020.