Netflix keeps making the cast of The School for Good and Evil better and better. After Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington were cast in key roles last month, the streaming service and director Paul Feig announced the enrollment of two more fantastic cast members. Laurence Fishburne (The Matrix trilogy) and Michelle Yeoh (Crazy Rich Asians) have landed roles in the adaptation of Soman Chainani‘s fantasy novel series.

Here’s the announcement that Paul Feig posted to Twitter just before the weekend:

So honored to have these two amazing people join our faculty at the #SchoolForGoodAndEvil!!! It’s all good when these two show up! @NetflixFilm pic.twitter.com/dWlHMQCHgt — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) March 12, 2021

If you’re not familiar with The School for Good and Evil book series, which is being adapted by David Magee (Life of Pi, Mary Poppins Returns, Finding Neverland) and Laura Solon (Office Christmas Party, Let It Snow), here’s the official synopsis:

Best friends Sophie and Agatha are about to discover where fairytale legacies go to school: the School for Good and Evil, where ordinary boys and girls are trained to be fairy tale heroes and villains. With her princess ambitions, Sophie knows she’ll be picked for the School for Good and join the ranks of past students like Cinderella and Snow White. Meanwhile, Agatha, with her grim aesthetic and wicked cat, seems a natural fit for the villains in the School for Evil. Yet soon the girls find their fortunes reversed: Sophie is dropped into the School for Evil, Agatha into the School for Good. But what if the mistake is the first clue to discovering who Sophie and Agatha really are? Their friendship will be put to the test in this thrilling and comedic story where the only way out of a fairy tale is to live through one.

Last year, Sophia Anne Caruso was hired to play Sophie while actress Sofia Wylie will be playing Agatha (yes, their real names make this extremely confusing). Kerry Washington is playing Professor Dovey, the dean of The School of Good. She also happens to be Agatha’s fairy godmother. Meanwhile, Charlize Theron is playing Lady Lesso, the dean of The School of Evil and one of Dovey’s best friends.

Laurence Fishburne has been set to play The Schoolmaster, whose character takes some interesting turns throughout the series. Meanwhile, Michelle Yeoh will portray Professor Anemone, who teaches Beautification at the School of Good and has become committed to empowering the female sex whether or not they choose to have a male companion.

The School for Good and Evil doesn’t have a release date yet, but it’s expected to arrive sometime in 2022.