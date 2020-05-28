Paul Feig is headed to Netflix to enroll in The School For Good And Evil. Feig will helm the adaptation of Soman Chainani‘s book of the same name, which is the first in a series of six books where students of the titular enchanted school are trained to become fairytale heroes or villains. David Magee (Life of Pi, Mary Poppins Returns, Finding Neverland) and Laura Solon (Office Christmas Party, Let It Snow) will tackle the script.

Here’s the synopsis:

Best friends Sophie and Agatha are about to discover where fairytale legacies go to school: the School for Good and Evil, where ordinary boys and girls are trained to be fairy tale heroes and villains. With her princess ambitions, Sophie knows she’ll be picked for the School for Good and join the ranks of past students like Cinderella and Snow White. Meanwhile, Agatha, with her grim aesthetic and wicked cat, seems a natural fit for the villains in the School for Evil. Yet soon the girls find their fortunes reversed: Sophie is dropped into the School for Evil, Agatha into the School for Good. But what if the mistake is the first clue to discovering who Sophie and Agatha really are? Their friendship will be put to the test in this thrilling and comedic story where the only way out of a fairy tale is to live through one.

This sounds fun. It has that Harry Potter “kids go to a magical school” vibe that so many YA authors have been chasing for years, and the fairytale angle opens things up to all sorts of potential. If Netflix plays this right they just might have their own movie series. While there’s no date yet for the adaptation, the final book in the series, The School of Good and Evil: One True King, hits shelves on June 2.

“To have one of your favorite directors adapt your book into a film for Netflix is an honor and a dream,” said authro Soman Chainani. “Paul Feig is a brilliant filmmaker and a master of tone — a perfect fit for the twists and turns of The School For Good and Evil. I have no doubt that he will make a true fairy tale classic.”