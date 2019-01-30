The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, find out why Hollywood spends a bunch of money to have their movies win Academy Awards. Plus, meet the voice from Romania who dubbed thousands of illegally distributed, completely uncensored films, and watch a vintage clip from Late Night with Conan O’Brien featuring Saturday Night Live cast member Dana Carvey.

Every year, studios actually campaign to have their movies win Oscars. But the question is why? What possible benefit is there to winning Oscars if they movie has already been released in theaters and made most of its money? This video from CNN Business dives into upside of taking home one of these little golden men.

Next up, Great Big Story does a profile on Irina Margareta Nistor, a woman hired to dub thousands of illegally distributed, completely uncensored films in Romania. Since the communist country famously censored sex, religion, and consumerism on television, it was the only way for citizens to see entertainment in its true form.

Finally, another vintage clip from Late Night with Conan O’Brien has emerged online. Not only does it have Conan without his famous haircut, but it also has Dana Carvey sitting down for a chat during the height of his fame. They talk about working together on Saturday Night Live, how to craft a good impression, and more.