2019 Oscar Nominations Announced: ‘Roma’ Leads the Pack With 11 Nominations
Posted on Tuesday, January 22nd, 2019 by /Film Staff
This morning, the nominees for the 91st Academy Awards were announced. As always, Hollywood’s equivalent to the Super Bowl brought with it a fair number of surprises and snubs along with all of the expected announcements – the Oscars have a habit of being a surprising and predictable affair in equal measure.
We have compiled the complete list of 2019 Oscar nominations below. Who are the frontrunners? Who got shut out? Let’s take a look.
Roma leads the pack with 11 nominations, trailed closely by The Favourite with 10. A Star is Born and Vice landed eight nominations each, while Black Panther received seven, including a nod for Best Picture (the first for a superhero movie). BlacKkKlansman received six nominations, edging out Green Book and Bohemian Rhapsody, which received five. Can You Ever Forgive Me and If Beale Street Could talk received three nominations each.
The 2019 Oscar Nominations
Best Picture
Black Panther
BlackKklansman
Bohemian Rhaposdy
The Favourite
Green Book
Roma
A Star is Born
Vice
Best Actor
Christian Bale, Vice
Bradley Cooper, A Star is Born
Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
Best Actress
Glenn Close, The Wife
Yalitza Aparicio, Roma
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Best Supporting Actor
Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Adam Driver, BlackKklansman
Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me
Sam Rockwell, Vice
Best Supporting Actress
Amy Adams, Vice
Marina De Tavira, Roma
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Best Director
Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman
Pawel Pawlikowski, Cold War
Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite
Alfonso Cuaron, Roma
Adam McKay, Vice
Best Adapted Screenplay
Ballad of Buster Scruggs
BlackKklansman
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star is Born
Best Original Screenplay
The Favourite
First Reformed
Green Book
Roma
Vice
Best Cinematography
Cold War
The Favourite
Never Look Away
Roma
A Star Is Born
Best Animated Feature
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Best Costume Design
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Black Panther
The Favourite
Mary Poppins Returns
Mary Queen of Scots
Best Editing
BlackKklansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Vice
Best Production Design
Black Panther
The Favourite
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Roma
Best Sound Editing
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
A Quiet Place
Roma
Best Sound Mixing
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
Roma
A Star Is Born
Documentary Feature
Free Solo
Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Minding the Gap
Of Fathers and Sons
RBG
Documentary Short Subject
Black Sheep
End Game
Lifeboat
A Night at the Garden
Period. End of Sentence.
Foreign Language Film
Never Look Away, Germany
Shoplifters, Japan
Capernaum, Lebanon
Roma, Mexico
Cold War, Poland
Makeup and Hairstyling
Border
Mary Queen of Scots
Vice
Music (Original Score)
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
If Beale Street Could Talk
Isle of Dogs
Mary Poppins Returns
Music (Original Song)
“When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings” from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
“All The Stars” from Black Panther
“The Place Where Lost Things Go” from Mary Poppins Returns
“I’ll Fight” from RBG
“Shallow” from A Star Is Born
Animated Short Film
Animal Behaviour
Bao
Late Afternoon
One Small Step
Weekends
Live Action Short Film
Detainment
Fauve
Marguerite
Mother
Skin
Visual Effects
Avengers: Infinity War
Christopher Robin
First Man
Ready Player One
Solo: A Star Wars Story