2019 Oscar Nominations Announced

This morning, the nominees for the 91st Academy Awards were announced. As always, Hollywood’s equivalent to the Super Bowl brought with it a fair number of surprises and snubs along with all of the expected announcements – the Oscars have a habit of being a surprising and predictable affair in equal measure.

We have compiled the complete list of 2019 Oscar nominations below. Who are the frontrunners? Who got shut out? Let’s take a look.

Roma leads the pack with 11 nominations, trailed closely by The Favourite with 10. A Star is Born and Vice landed eight nominations each, while Black Panther received seven, including a nod for Best Picture (the first for a superhero movie). BlacKkKlansman received six nominations, edging out Green Book and Bohemian Rhapsody, which received five. Can You Ever Forgive Me and If Beale Street Could talk received three nominations each.

The 2019 Oscar Nominations

Best Picture

Black Panther

BlackKklansman

Bohemian Rhaposdy

The Favourite

Green Book

Roma

A Star is Born

Vice

Best Actor

Christian Bale, Vice

Bradley Cooper, A Star is Born

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Best Actress

Glenn Close, The Wife

Yalitza Aparicio, Roma

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Adam Driver, BlackKklansman

Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me

Sam Rockwell, Vice

Best Supporting Actress

Amy Adams, Vice

Marina De Tavira, Roma

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Best Director

Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman

Pawel Pawlikowski, Cold War

Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite

Alfonso Cuaron, Roma

Adam McKay, Vice

Best Adapted Screenplay

Ballad of Buster Scruggs

BlackKklansman

Can You Ever Forgive Me?

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star is Born

Best Original Screenplay

The Favourite

First Reformed

Green Book

Roma

Vice

Best Cinematography

Cold War

The Favourite

Never Look Away

Roma

A Star Is Born

Best Animated Feature

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Best Costume Design

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Black Panther

The Favourite

Mary Poppins Returns

Mary Queen of Scots

Best Editing

BlackKklansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Vice

Best Production Design

Black Panther

The Favourite

First Man

Mary Poppins Returns

Roma

Best Sound Editing

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

A Quiet Place

Roma

Best Sound Mixing

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

Roma

A Star Is Born

Documentary Feature

Free Solo

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Minding the Gap

Of Fathers and Sons

RBG

Documentary Short Subject

Black Sheep

End Game

Lifeboat

A Night at the Garden

Period. End of Sentence.

Foreign Language Film

Never Look Away, Germany

Shoplifters, Japan

Capernaum, Lebanon

Roma, Mexico

Cold War, Poland

Makeup and Hairstyling

Border

Mary Queen of Scots

Vice

Music (Original Score)

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

If Beale Street Could Talk

Isle of Dogs

Mary Poppins Returns

Music (Original Song)

“When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings” from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

“All The Stars” from Black Panther

“The Place Where Lost Things Go” from Mary Poppins Returns

“I’ll Fight” from RBG

“Shallow” from A Star Is Born

Animated Short Film

Animal Behaviour

Bao

Late Afternoon

One Small Step

Weekends

Live Action Short Film

Detainment

Fauve

Marguerite

Mother

Skin

Visual Effects

Avengers: Infinity War

Christopher Robin

First Man

Ready Player One

Solo: A Star Wars Story