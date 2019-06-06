The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, VFX artists react to the digital wizardry to bring deceased actors to the big screen in movies like Furious 7 and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Plus, a video essay takes a close look at the classic courtroom drama Anatomy of a Murder starring Jimmy Stewart, and Alec Baldwin breaks down some of his most memorable performances from his nearly 40 years working in film and television.

First up, Corridor Crew is back with a glimpse as some good and bad visual effects. This time, they’re giving a special focus to actors who were resurrected by way of digital effects after they had passed away. They agree that the best version of this is Paul Walker at the end of Furious 7, but otherwise, this technique still needs a lot of work.

Next, a new video essay from Nerdwriter explores what makes Otto Preminger’s classic courtroom drama Anatomy of a Murder so perfect. Perhaps the most interesting aspect of this movie is how it takes justice out of the equation and instead has the audience watch the case unfold through a meticulously crafted narrative where all the emphasis is placed on how the case is shaped by the prosecution and the defense.

Finally, before he gets roasted by Comedy Central later this year, Alec Baldwin sat down with GQ to run through some of his more memorable characters, including Beetlejuice, Glengarry Glen Ross, The Hunt for Red October, The Royal Tenanbaums, 30 Rock and much more.