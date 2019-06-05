Last year, Bruce Willis was given the (dis)honor of being the target of the Comedy Central Roast. The actor’s career in film, television and, unfortunately, music, was the subject of targeted insults, as was the extensive history of tabloid headlines and supposed racism. This year it will be one of his co-stars having sharp jabs taken at them.

Alec Baldwin has been announced as the next subject of this year’s Comedy Central Roast, which will tape sometime later this year in the actor’s home of New York City. And there’s plenty of fuel to feed the funny fire that comedians will use to roast him to a crisp.

Comedy Central Roast of Alec Baldwin

In the announcement of the Comedy Central Roast of Alec Baldwin, the actor offered his humble acceptance of the honors in the most Alec Baldwin way possible:

“Getting roasted will be the greatest honor of my lifetime besides being a father, a husband, hosting SNL seventeen times, receiving Golden Globes, Emmys, and working with Martin Scorsese.”

Alec Baldwin has been a star of the big and small screen since the 1980s. While his early work saw him as the heartthrob actor of many thriller and dramas, most of his career has seen the actor jump into all sorts of roles in a wide variety of films including Beetlejuice, Along Came Polly, The Aviator, The Departed, The Cooler, The Adventures of Pluto Nash, The Cat in the Hat, Rise of the Guardians, and many more, including co-starring in Mercury Rising with Bruce Willis.

However, Baldwin is perhaps best known for his series regular role on 30 Rock as Jack Donaghy, the Vice President of East Coast Television and Microwave Oven Programming at General Electric. Baldwin played a hilariously conservative businessman who was always battling with the liberal-minded Liz Lemon (Tina Fey), head writer of a Saturday Night Live-inspired show called The Girlie Show (TGS).

Considering Baldwin’s decorated career, there’s plenty of material for comedians to take cracks at. And hopefully one of them will be Tina Fey. The two worked together for years on 30 Rock, and there were plenty of jokes made at the expense of Alec Baldwin’s public image. She would be able to provide a sharp but friendly roster of roast jokes to cut Baldwin to his core. We’ll find out when the roster of comedians roasting Alec Baldwin are announced later this year

On top of Baldwin’s work in show business, there are also ample tabloid stories that will surely be fired up, from his very public fight with his daughter, to the various times he’s gotten into confrontations with police and citizens over parking issues in NYC. Baldwin was even removed from a plane for refusing to play Words with Friends.

The taping and airdate for The Comedy Central Roast of Alec Baldwin will be announced at a later date. If you’ve never seen a roast, here’s a clip from last year’s roast of Bruce Willis: