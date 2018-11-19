The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, Steve Carell turns down doing a reboot of The Office despite some pretty eager arguments to the contrary. Plus, run through a bunch of Easter eggs from the Harry Potter spin-off Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, and Oscar Isaac breaks down some of his most iconic characters from his career so far.

First up, during his Saturday Night Live monologue, Steve Carell was coaxed into doing a reboot of The Office by some familiar faces from Dunder-Mifflin. Jenna Fischer, Ed Helms and Ellie Kemper all begged Steve Carell to agree to a reboot, and even his wife Nancy Carell wants him to stop being at home so much. Check out our full review of this SNL episode over here.

Now that Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald is in theaters, it’s time to dig into the Easter eggs for all the Harry Potter fans out there. How many of them actually mean something for the future and how many are there just as a wink and a nod to all those wizarding world lovers out there? We have three more movies to find out.

Finally, even though the career of Oscar Isaac has only broken out in the past decade, he’s already played plenty of memorable characters. GQ had Oscar Isaac look back on his career so far, including his role as Poe Dameron in the new Star Wars trilogy, his leading role in Inside Llewyn Davis, his unfortunate turn in X-Men: Apocalypse and more.