It’s been 10 years since Steve Carell hosted Saturday Night Live, and in recent years, the actor hasn’t dabbled in comedy much. Instead, he’s spent time taking on more dramatic roles, so it was nice to see him get back into sketch comedy, even if the episode didn’t give him a whole lot to work with. But that’s not to say there aren’t some good laughs, even though most of the sketches don’t bring much to the table overall.

Let’s run through the best and worst sketches of the Steve Carell hosted Saturday Night Live below.

The Best

Space Station Broadcast – This was a great sketch full of outstanding physical comedy, hilarious sight gags, and a great job by Steve Carell going back and forth between being the calm and cool astronaut and freaking out when things go wrong. Also, Kate McKinnon as a frozen, floating cosmonaut was a great bit to close out on, but not as good as the imploded-faced cat.

’50s Sleepover – Remember that scene in Grease when Frankie Avalon tries to convince Frenchie to go back to high school instead of dropping out and enrolling in beauty school? Well, it gets sent up pretty fantastically in this sketch where the singer in question turns out to be the father of another teen girl at a ’50s sleepover. Aidy Bryant’s incredulous reaction to her estranged father being a dream sequence icon giving advice to teens really made this sketch great.

Message from Jeff Bezos – This sketch isn’t exactly laugh-out-loud, raucously hilarious, but the way Steve Carell calmly and coolly throws shade at Donald Trump through Amazon makes it work. It’s like a roast of Donald Trump that takes place in a library with Steve Carell as Lex Luthor.