The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, Aldo Jones has delivered one of his patented Weird Trailers for Spider-Man: Far From Home, and things get more than wacky. Plus, watch a breakdown of some fan theories for the upcoming third season of Stranger Things, and see how Pixar Animation’s villains compare to those in Walt Disney Animation movies.

If the real trailer wasn’t all that thrilling to you, then you might want to take a look at the latest Spider-Man: Far From Home Weird Trailer created by Aldo Jones. It is full of lunacy and oddities as only these Weird Trailers can offer, but it’s not quite as cool as the Spider-Man: Into the Multiverse trailer that brings together all the live-action Spideys.

Next up, the folks at SyFy Wire dig through some Stranger Things season three fan theories. Unfortunately, one of them does it in a goofy demogorgon costume the entire time, so that’s a bit distracting and dumb. But there are some interesting ideas proposed here that could come to fruition when the third season arrives next month, especially now that we’ve seen the final trailer for the new season.

Finally, ScreenCrush takes a look at the differences between how Pixar Animation and Walt Disney Animation use their villains in films. For example, Disney makes it pretty clear who the villains are from the get-go. However, Pixar Animation likes to gradually reveal their villains to the audience as if they’re experiencing the story through the character’s eyes. Find out about some other differences in the full video.