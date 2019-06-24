There have been quite a few movies about Spider-Man, which means there have been quite a few Spider-Men on the big screen. Everyone has their own personal favorite – Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield or current Spidey Tom Holland. But what if all three of those live-action web-slingers ended up in the same movie together? It’ll never happen, but the video below – Spider-Man: Into the Multiverse – dares to dream.

Spider-Man Into the Multiverse

Nerdist (specifically producers Jason Nguyen & Erik Kozura, and editor Matt Caron) put together this entertaining vide, mixing together footage form the Sam Raimi Spider-Man films, along with the Amazing Spider-Man reboot and the current MCU Spidey. And just for the hell of it, there’s some Venom footage as well. The end result is entertaining, and should satisfy fans who will never get to see something like this in real life. There’s even a synopsis for this non-existent movie:

The power of the Infinity Gauntlet has torn a hole into the fabric of reality and as a result… a door to the Multiverse has opened and Spider-Man finds himself at the epicenter! But which Spider-Man? In an ode to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, this new Nerdist Remix will take all of the live-action versions of Spider-Man across different eras and put them all in the same dimension working towards the same goal… To be your friendly neighborhood, web slinging badass. Will these webheads be able to join forces or will they just spend the entire time trying to out quip each other? Swing into the Multiverse to find out!

It is a little odd that footage from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which uses a similar premise, and even inspired the title of this video, doesn’t end up here. But I suppose it would be too jarring to mix live-action with animation. The only thing that would’ve made this video better would be if Woody Harrelson showed up at the very end wearing his terrible Venom clown wig.

In a recent interview, current Spider-Man Tom Holland confirmed he would definitely be down for a real movie like this. “I’d love to make a movie with those guys. That’d be so cool,” the actor said. “No, it’d be amazing. It would be really, really cool. And it’s something that the fans really want. So, whether Marvel and Sony decide to do that, it’s up to them. It’s not up to me. I can’t walk in and be like, ‘Kevin [Feige], this is what we’re doing on the next one.’ But it would be really awesome.”

While Into the Multiverse isn’t real, you’ll be able to have your Spider-Man movie itch scratched very soon, as Spider-Man: Far From Home swings into theaters July 2, 2019.