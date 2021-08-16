(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fan-made productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)

In this edition, take a look at over four dozen Easter eggs from the first episode of Marvel’s What If…? animated series. Plus, watch as Free Guy director Shawn Levy breaks down a key scene from the video game action comedy starring Ryan Reynolds. And finally, watch Lord of the Rings franchise star Elijah Wood sit down to answer some questions and try some of the hottest wings around.

First up, now that the first episode of Marvel’s What If…? animated series has debuted, let’s take a closer look with a breakdown of over four dozen Easter eggs, comic references, and Marvel Cinematic Universe callbacks (via ScreenCrush). “What If… Captain Carter Were the First Avenger?” features a new spin on Captain America: The First Avenger, so there are plenty of references to the MCU film.

Next, with Free Guy topping the box office this past weekend, there’s no better time to take a look at a key scene from the movie starring Ryan Reynolds. Listen as director Shawn Levy explains to The New York Times how they attempted to mimic the visual style of a video game, right down to the camera movement, in this scene where Reynolds’ character Guy becomes aware that there’s a part of this world he’s been missing out on.

Finally, in conjunction with the release of his latest film, No Man of God, actor Elijah Wood stopped by Hot Ones to talk about his extensive career, which spans back over 30 years, from a bit part in Back to the Future Part II to Lord of the Rings and more. In this 15th season finale, Wood digs back into Lord of the Rings, discusses his favorite Austin food hot spots, horror films, video games, and much more.