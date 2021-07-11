There’s no end in sight to Hollywood’s fascination with serial killer Ted Bundy. Two years ago, on the 30th anniversary of Bundy’s death by electric chair, Netflix released the docuseries Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes. One week later, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Vile and Evil premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, with Zac Efron upending his teen heartthrob image and taking on the role of the notorious killer. Last year saw the release of yet another docuseries, Ted Bundy: Falling for a Killer, on Amazon Prime. Now we have the thriller No Man of God, which sees Elijah Wood sitting down for a game of cat-and-mouse with Bundy in the lead-up to his execution.

No Man of God Trailer

Ted Bundy partially inspired the character of Buffalo Bill in The Silence of the Lambs. That film turned 30 this year and it remains the gold standard by which all other serial killer thrillers are judged. It’s virtually impossible now to see an FBI agent sit down across from a killer for a tense interview and not be reminded on some level of Clarice Starling and Hannibal Lecter.

As an actor, Wood has drifted more toward the horror genre since his days of playing Frodo Baggins in The Lord of the Rings. He sported facial hair in I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore and Come to Daddy, but No Man of God sees him clean-shaven again, leveraging his youthful face to portray a character with a touch of naivete. The rest of the cast includes Luke Kirby as Bundy, and Aleksa Palladino and Robert Patrick in supporting roles.

The trailer for No Man of God bills it as a movie “from the producers of Mandy and Color Out of Space.” SpectreVision, the production company co-founded by Wood, was behind both of those films. It has also produced such movies as Daniel Isn’t Real and A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night. Here’s the official plot summary:

In 1980, Ted Bundy was sentenced to death by electrocution. In the years that followed, he agreed to disclose the details of his crimes, but only to one man. NO MAN OF GOD is based on the true story of the strange and complicated relationship that developed between FBI agent Bill Hagmaier and an incarcerated Ted Bundy in the years leading to Bundy’s execution.

No Man of God is directed by Amber Sealey and credited to screenwriter Kit Lesser. The movie hits theaters, VOD, and digital platforms on August 27, 2021.