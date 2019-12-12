This year saw two different pieces of Ted Bundy-related entertainment. One was docu-series The Ted Bundy Tapes, while the other was the film Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, starring Zac Efron as the infamous serial killer. And it looks like the obsession with Bundy will continue on into 2020, when amazon releases their docu-series Ted Bundy: Falling For a Killer. Like Extremely Wicked, Falling for a Killer tells the Bundy story through the perspective of his longtime girlfriend, who was unaware of Bundy’s true nature.

Ted Bundy Falling For a Killer Trailer

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile dramatized the relationship between serial killer Ted Bundy and girlfriend Elizabeth Kendall. Now, Ted Bundy: Falling for a Killer will tell that story with a more intimate perspective, as Kendall herself sits down for the first time in nearly 40 years to talk about her experiences with Bundy. Here’s the synopsis:

Ted Bundy: Falling for a Killer is a five-part docuseries that reframes infamous serial killer Ted Bundy’s crimes from a female perspective, uncovering the disturbing and profound way in which his pathological hatred of women collided with the culture wars and feminist movement of the 1970s, culminating in what is perhaps the most infamous true crime saga of our time. The series is anchored by the story of Bundy’s longtime girlfriend Elizabeth Kendall and her daughter Molly, who, after nearly 40 years of silence, are sharing their experiences with new unsettling details about Bundy, the inconceivable pull he had on women, and an abundant archive of never-before-seen family photos. They are joined by a chorus of female voices, including survivors of Bundy’s attacks – some of whom are stepping forward for the first time – with chilling accounts that will forever change the Bundy narrative and provoke a discussion around gender politics that hauntingly resonates today.

Even after all these years, Bundy’s story continues to fascinate us and pique our morbid curiosity. But Falling for a Killer definitely sounds unique in that it’s presenting Bundy almost entirely from a female perspective. In addition To Kendall, the series features interviews with Barbara Grossman, a reporter at KUTV Salt Lake City; Kathleen McChesney, a detective for the King County Sheriff’s Department in Seattle; Py Bateman, founder of the Feminist Karate Union at the University of Washington; Phyllis Armstrong, a student at the University of Washington and friend of Bundy victim Georgann Hawkins; Molly Kendall, Elizabeth Kendall’s daughter; Karen Sparks, a survivor who is believed to be Bundy’s first victim; Polly Nelson, one of Bundy’s post-conviction lawyers; and Laura Healy, sister to Bundy victim Lynda Healy.

Ted Bundy: Falling For a Killer arrives on Amazon January 31, 2020.