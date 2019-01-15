Serial killer Ted Bundy is the focus of the latest Netflix original, Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes. The streaming service has had great success with true crime documentaries, but this looks different. For one thing, there’s no mystery to solve here. Instead, the docuseries features never-before-heard interviews with Bundy himself. Watch the Conversations with a Killer trailer below.

Conversations with a Killer Trailer

From 1974 to 1978, Ted Bundy committed a string of brutal murders (he confessed to 30, but it might have been even more). What made Bundy’s reign of terror so extra unsettling was the fact that he looked rather normal. He was a relatively attractive, even charismatic young man, whose demeanor didn’t exactly scream “murder.” His existence was a stark reminder that serial killers could look like anyone, anywhere.

Bundy and his crimes have fascinated many for decades, and now he’s the subject of the Netflix original Conversation with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes. Inspired the book by Stephen G. Michaud and Hugh Aynesworth, Conversations with a Killer features over “100 hours of exclusive audio interviews that the two journalists conducted with Bundy on death row in 1980, giving the unique perspective of hearing the killer analyze his own life and motives.”

Documentary filmmaker Joe Berlinger is behind the project, and it’s one of two Bundy-related projects from the director. Berlinger is also the director behind Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, which stars Zac Efron as Bundy. That film will have its debut at the Sundance Film Festival this month. Berlinger also serves as executive producer on Conversations with a Killer, along with Justin Wilkes, Jon Doran and Jon Kamen.

Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes hits Netflix on January 24, 2019.