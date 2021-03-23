The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers will be having a little reunion of some veteran team members from Disney’s original hockey trilogy. However, one of the original Mighty Ducks won’t be getting in on the fun, at least not in the first season.

Shaun Weiss, who played the goalie Greg Goldberg throughout all three films in The Mighty Ducks film franchise, was not asked to return for the Mighty Ducks reunion. But if you’ve heard what Weiss has been up to in recent years, you probably assumed that already.

TMZ recently reached out to Shaun Weiss to see if he was invited back for the forthcoming Mighty Ducks reunion in the Game Changers series debuting on Disney+ later this month. Weiss struggled with drug abuse for years, looking rough in mugshots when he was arrested in 2020 on burglary and methamphetamine possession charges. Presumably because of this, the actor confirmed that Disney did not reach out to him for an appearance in the reunion episode, but that’s not surprising since production on the series was likely happening when he was still in the throes of his drug problems.

The good news is that as of this past January, Weiss has been sober for an entire year, and he’s gained back all the weight that he lost due to drug use. So he’s back in Goldberg shape, and ready for a comeback. He’s even seen the trailer and is fully on board for the return of Disney’s greatest sports franchise.

There are still several original Mighty Ducks that we haven’t seen involved in the upcoming reunion, including Joshua Jackson as Charlie Conway. Though that character’s return has likely already been slated for sometime in this first season, perhaps there’s a chance Shaun Weiss could get in on some kind of return in a future season. After all, Disney loves a good comeback in the face of adversity. Wouldn’t it be nice if the studio helped Weiss continue to turn his life around?

Along with co-star Emilio Estevez returning as Coach Gordon Bombay, the legacy sequel series coming to Disney+ will see the return of Marguerite Moreau as Connie Moreau, Garette Ratliff Henson as Guy Germaine, Elden Henson as Fulton Reed, Vincent Larusso as Adam Banks, Justin Wong as Kenny Wu, and Matt Doherty as Lester Averman. But it won’t be until sometime later in the season. Otherwise, the series is led by Lauren Graham, Brady Noon, and Maxwell Simkins, as well as a whole new ragtag team of hockey misfits.

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers debuts on Disney+ starting on March 26, 2021.