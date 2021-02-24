Quack Attack is back, Jack – but this time, it’s a new generation of hockey-loving kids who needs the help of Gordon Bombay (Emilio Estevez), the lawyer-turned-coach-turned-minor-league-player-turned-coach-again.

Disney+ has released a new trailer for The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, the upcoming 10-episode series which extends the story beyond the trilogy of 1990s movies and brings Bombay back into the fold to serve as a mentor figure to a new generation. Check out the latest trailer below.



The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers Trailer

This trailer makes it seem as if Lauren Graham‘s character is the coach of this makeshift team, with a reluctant and embittered Bombay serving as the gruff authority figure who will almost certainly grow fond of this new ragtag group of kids who are just playing hockey because of the genuine joy it brings them. Some of the humor strikes me as a bit too “Disney Channel-ish,” but I guess that’s par for the course for a family-friendly, multi-generational comedy series like this. And since the types of kid-centric sports comedies that were de rigueur in the ’90s (The Sandlot, The Big Green, Rookie of the Year, and yes, The Mighty Ducks) don’t play well overseas as movies in this climate, it makes a lot of sense that this is being designed for Disney+, where literally no one might watch it and we would never know the difference.

Here is the official synopsis for the series:

In the 10-episode season set in present day Minnesota, the Mighty Ducks have evolved from scrappy underdogs to an ultra-competitive, powerhouse youth hockey team. After 12-year-old Evan Morrow (Brady Noon) is unceremoniously cut from the Ducks, he and his mom, Alex (Lauren Graham), set out to build their own team of misfits to challenge the cutthroat, win-at-all-costs culture of youth sports today. With the help of Gordon Bombay (Emilio Estevez), they rediscover the joys of playing just for love of the game.

Brady Noon, Maxwell Simkins, Swayam Bhatia, Luke Islam, Kiefer O’Reilly, Taegen Burns, Bella Higginbotham, and DJ Watts play the new batch of kids, and Steve Brill, the original creator of The Mighty Ducks, is back as the executive producer and creator of this series. Josh Goldsmith and Cathy Yuspa (The King of Queens) co-created the show and will serve as the showrunners.

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers premieres on Disney+ on Friday, March 26, 2021.