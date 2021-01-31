One of the most anticipated movies of 2021 is undoubtedly the return of The Matrix franchise. Referred to as The Matrix 4 ever since the project was announced, fans have been waiting to hear what the new movie might be called. The HBO Max teasers for the same-day premieres Warner Bros. Pictures is trying out with all their release this year made it seem as if the movie could be going with the clean simple title of Matrix, but now it appears that we may have the official title.

Fans on Reddit and Twitter grabbed a screenshot of an alleged Instagram post from one of The Matrix 4’s hairstylists. The post has since been deleted, but the screenshot in question features a wrap gift with a card that refers to the film by the title Matrix Resurrections.

The Title certainly fits the style of the previous sequels, The Matrix Relaoded and The Matrix Revolutions. However, it should be noted that “The” doesn’t appear before the title on the card. Perhaps they’ve followed the advice of Facebook’s Sean Parker and removed it to make the title cleaner. I’m not sure it sounds better, but that’s not up to me.

The post in question did come from a hairstylist with plenty of movie credits to her name, and she is credited as the hairstylist for production in Germany, so that lends some credence to the claim. At the same time, we should take this with a grain of salt, because this title also feels like an obvious choice. After all, that’s the title we chose back in 2009 when we made an April Fool’s post about a new Matrix sequel being in development. We don’t do that anymore because fake stories on April Fool’s Day aren’t all that funny anymore and there’s already enough misinformation going around the internet without adding more to the pile.