We’re exactly two months out from the debut of the Disney+ streaming service, which means we’re also two months out from seeing the first episode of the live-action Star Wars series The Mandalorian. The teaser trailer has everyone pumped and now writer and executive producer Jon Favreau is trying to get Star Wars fans of every kind excited all over again with a tease of what the series has yet to reveal, including the possibility of seeing stories known as Star Wars Legends in the show.

Once Lucasfilm was bought by Disney, in order to start with a clean slate, all of the books, comics, and more that were written in the years since the conclusion of the original Star Wars trilogy were turned into Legends, meaning they were no longer canon in the Star Wars universe. That includes stories written to bridge the gap between the original trilogy and the prequel trilogy and much more. But since then, certain elements from the Legends stories have been brought into Star Wars canon. So did Jon Favreau choose to do that with anything in the first season of The Mandalorian?

Favreau spoke with Entertainment Weekly about the possibility of The Mandalorian including characters like Grand Admiral Thrawn, who has appeared in Star Wars Rebels, or the smuggler and Jedi Master known as Mara Jade, who eventually went on to marry Luke Skywalker in the original canon. Favreau didn’t want to give anything specific away, but here’s what he had to say:

“I don’t want to talk about anything that might be fun for people to discover. We do have conversations. Part of what’s fun to see if we could merge the worlds of the original trilogy, the prequels, the sequels, The Clones Wars, and what’s been considered canon up to this point and what’s been considered part of Legends. I think this show offers an opportunity to bring in all those elements so no matter what your flavor of Star Wars ice cream you like there will be something to enjoy. But you’re asking the right questions.”

That’s a very enticing tease from Favreau. There are plenty of Legends stories that fans have long wanted to see included in Star Wars canon again. That includes changing the fate of the bounty hunter Boba Fett, who was revealed to have survived his fall into the Sarlaac in Return of the Jedi in Legends stories that followed. Favreau has already confirmed that Boba Fett won’t be appearing in this first season of The Mandalorian, but it could still include some kind of tease that Boba Fett is still alive without the character actually appearing. That would be a hell of a way to lead in to the second season, which Favreau is already hard at work on, despite not having an official order from Disney and Lucasfilm yet.

These forthcoming Star Wars shows will hopefully continue to broaden the scope of the galaxy far, far away, allowing Lucasfilm to tell a wider variety of stories that might not be suited for the big screen. Plus, it’ll allow them to dig into some of the weirder sides of Star Wars without worrying about making money at the box office. Isn’t it about time we got some kind of mockumentary series focusing on the Mos Eisley cantina band Figrin D’An and the Modal Nodes?

The Mandalorian arrives on Disney+ starting on November 12, 2019.