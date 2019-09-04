In this edition of Star Wars Bits:

Jon Favreau says Boba Fett won’t appear in The Mandalorian

says won’t appear in Matt the Radar Technician may have tried to kill General Hux

may have tried to kill Dave Filoni has an interesting response to animated characters going live-action

has an interesting response to animated characters going live-action Was a key scene in The Last Jedi inspired by an old Return of the Jedi storyboard?

inspired by an old storyboard? A Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge book reveals some events following The Last Jedi

book reveals some events following All that and much more

First up, The Mandalorian writer and executive producer Jon Favreau was recently asked about whether or not the famous Star Wars bounty hunter Boba Fett was going to make an appearance in the first season of the live-action series heading to Disney+. And if you’re a Boba Fett fan, you might be disappointed. Favreau flatly told Good Morning America that Boba Fett is not part of The Mandalorian. You can see the interview starting at the 2:17 mark right here:

However, if you watch the clip in question, the answer seems weirdly cut together with another answer to a question. We’re not sure why, and the cut is pretty obvious. Either way, it’s clear that he says Boba Fett is not in this series, at least for the first season. There’s always a chance that the bounty hunter could end up appearing later. But since this series takes place after Return of the Jedi, we’d need a new explanation for how he survived falling into the Sarlaaac pit, something that happened in the stories that are now dubbed Legends from many years ago.

Dave Filoni’s reaction to being asked if Ahsoka could go live-action is pretty interesting #StarWars pic.twitter.com/ozi530vxmF — Bespin Bulletin (@BespinBulletin) August 24, 2019

Next up, also from The D23 Expo, Star Wars Rebels creator Dave Filoni had an interesting way of reacting to a question about whether or not any of his animated characters could make the jump to live-action, specifically someone like Ahsoka Tano. If you watch the video above, Filoni has a little giggle before he says, “Yeah, you know, never say never.” It almost sounds like he knows something that we don’t yet.

Speaking of things we don’t know yet, Star Wars comic writer Charles Soule recently teased a two-part storyline that he’s working on which features one of his favorite images that he’s ever written. Could his have something to do with the ongoing Darth Vader comic series that he’s been working on or is it something completely new?

While we’re on the subject of Star Wars comics, there’s a new series that recently kicked off at the end of August called Age of Resistance, and the first two issues will focus on Poe Dameron and General Hux. Here’s how StarWars.com described the new comic series:

Marvel’s Age of Resistance miniseries — following the popular Age of Republic and Age of Rebellion — will shine a light on icons of the Resistance and First Order. Written by Tom Taylor, the series kicks off on August 28 with Age of Resistance – Poe Dameron #1 (art by Ramon Rosanas) and Age of Resistance – General Hux #1 (pencils by Leonard Kirk), which turn back the clock and examine formative events for the Resistance’s ace pilot and the First Order’s fiery general.

Pick up the issues in comic shops now.

homegirl is angry! god i can't wait to see this! pic.twitter.com/KuUZWl1xdt — maría belén [hiatus] (@reyssben) August 28, 2019

After a new sneak peek at Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker debut last week, fans have already noticed a bit of a mistake in one of the climactic shots of the trailer.

Above you can see Rey and Kylo Ren fighting on wreckage of the second Death Star as water crashes around them. As you watch the battle, take note of Kylo Ren’s cape being blown in the wind. Then take a look at the wet, reflective surface they’re fighting on. The cape is not reflected in the water, which tells us that it’s been added in post-production as a visual effect.

That might seem like a silly thing to add with visual effects. But when you’re shooting a scene with splashing water and blowing wind, it can be hard to have the cape sit where you need to without getting in the way. Plus, by doing it in post-production, they can make it cooperate better with lighting and make it look even cooler in any given shot.

Even if you haven’t been to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge yet, you can still enjoy the expanded world of Star Wars on the planet in which the Disney theme park expansion takes place. The new book Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge: Black Spire follows the events of Star Wars: The Last Jedi as Resistance operative Vi Moradi and former First Order antagonist Captain Cardinal, who now goes by his real name, Archex, head to Batuu to find a new stronghold for the Resistance.

The book offers some insight into the state of things after the events of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and it hints at some possible details that could be key in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Find out more specific details in a rundown of the book’s most important revelations over at SyFy Wire.

Wow that’s gorgeous – no, spent a ton of time in the archives studying his incredible work, but never saw this one. — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) August 31, 2019

If you liked Admiral Holdo’s maneuver from Star Wars: The Last Jedi, then you might be interested to see that Rian Johnson wasn’t the first one to come up with the concept of a ship taking on one of the massive Star Destroyers head-on. A piece of concept art for an unused scene in Return of the Jedi imagined the same thing, but not necessarily with the hyperspace assist. Either way, Rian Johnson had never seen this art before, but it sounds like it’s something that almost ended up in Star Wars before The Last Jedi.

Bad news if you like getting drunk in Oga’s Cantina and want to take home a souvenir. The drinks that come with collectible mugs recently went up in price at both the Disneyland and Disney World versions of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. Perhaps this is due to the high demand for the items, but that likely won’t stop hardcore fans from getting their hands on them.

Hey, remember that General Hux comic book we were just talking about? Well, there appears to be a funny new gag in the first issue that makes it sound like Matt the radar technician from a Saturday Night Live sketch that imagined an episode of Undercover Boss on Starkiller Base.

In one of the comic panels, Hux references a radar technician that tried to kill him. He doesn’t mention Matt by name, but this has to be a clever Easter egg referencing the hilarious SNL sketch with Adam Driver. And even funnier is that Matt the radar technician is actually Kylo Ren in disguise, and we could easily see him trying to kill General Hux. If you never saw that sketch, here you go.

Finally, if you thought Rey’s dark side lightsaber shown in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was cool, then maybe you’ll like this further modified version that adds some extra accessories to the switchblade style weapon.