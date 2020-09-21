Don’t expect many huge, universe-shaking answers to be revealed during the course of The Mandalorian season 2 – it seems as if showrunner Jon Favreau is going to keep fans on the hook for a few more seasons until he starts dropping any truly major revelations.

In a new interview, actor Giancarlo Esposito, who plays the Darksaber-wielding villain Moff Gideon, says that The Mandalorian is developing not only a third but a fourth season, and season 4 is “where you’re really gonna start to get answers.”

The Mandalorian season 3 is one of the worst-kept secrets in Hollywood. Back in April, Favreau revealed that pre-production had already begun and he’d been writing the scripts for a third season “for a while,” and last month, he answered some logistical questions about how that season could meet the new coronavirus-related requirements for a big production like that.

But in a new interview with People yesterday before the (virtual) Emmy Award ceremony, Esposito confirmed that a fourth season is in the works too, as well as teasing that that’s the point where some of the show’s questions will be answered.

“The next season of The Mandalorian [season 2] is going to be very interesting because you’re going to start to find out the power of The Child, what The Child really means,” he said. “You will also start to uncover the origins of the Darksaber that Moff Gideon has and how that plays into previous Star Wars history connected to The Clone Wars and other shows. And you’ll start to get a real dramatic sense of the territory. We’re living in a universe that’s huge, and there’s so much to explore. So I think this show is going to start to lay the groundwork for the depth and breadth that’s going to come in season 3 and season 4, where you’re really gonna start to get answers.”

The Mandalorian season 2 certainly has a lot of ground to cover, because it is tasked with introducing live-action versions of characters like Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano, Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett, Timothy Olyphant as a character named Cobb Vanth who wears Boba Fett’s famous armor, Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan, and Michael Biehn as a bounty hunter. With all those characters likely comes a lot of backstory – and it seems like it might be too much backstory for one season of television to contain by itself.

The new season premieres on Disney+ on October 30, 2020.