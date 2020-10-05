We’re less than a month away from the premiere of The Mandalorian season 2, and we now have official confirmation of the writers who will be penning the highly anticipated season. Just like the first season, it’s a small group of names, but ones who are very familiar to those following the travails of the lone gunfighter and his unusual ward.

The Writer’s Guild of America website has provided the official list of writers for The Mandalorian season 2, and it’s a pretty short list: Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, and Rick Famuyiwa are set to pen all eight episodes of the sophomore season. Favreau and Filoni both return as episode writers, while Famuyiwa, who directed two episodes last season, makes his debut as a solo writer for The Mandalorian (he co-wrote the first season’s Chapter 6 with Christopher Yost).

As with season 1, showrunner and executive producer Favreau will do most of the heavy lifting with the scripts, writing six of the eight episodes: Chapter 9, Chapter 10, Chapter 11, Chapter 12, Chapter 14, and Chapter 16. Filoni only writes one episode, Chapter 13, while Famuyiwa is set to pen Chapter 15. While the WGA website doesn’t list directors for the episodes, we can probably assume that Filoni and Famuyiwa will direct the episodes they wrote.

Other filmmakers confirmed to be involved in this season are returning director Bryce Dallas Howard, and new directors Peyton Reed, Robert Rodriguez, and Carl Weathers (who plays Greef Karga on the show).

Meanwhile, we got official confirmation from Disney+ Germany that Rosario Dawson will be joining the cast as Ahsoka Tano, as well as Sasha Banks, and Timothy Olyphant as a character named Cobb Vanth who wears Boba Fett’s famous armor. Other live-action versions of beloved Star Wars characters will be making their debut in season 2 including Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett, Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan, and Michael Biehn as a bounty hunter, who join current regulars Pedro Pascal and Gina Carano.

The new season of The Mandalorian premieres on Disney+ on October 30, 2020.