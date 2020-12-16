Not too long ago, it was reported that The Mandalorian season 2 would be followed by another season of the documentary series Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian. The first season consisted of eight episodes that went behind the scenes of the making of the Star Wars series, revealing the secretive development of the series, its incredible concept art, the innovative technology used, and, of course, the puppeteers behind Baby Yoda. However, it turns out Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian season 2 won’t be quite so in-depth.

Disney+ has confirmed there will be a new installment of the Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian documentary series that chronicles the making of the show’s second season. But rather than being an entire season with multiple episodes, this will instead be an hour-long special debuting the week after the second season finale of The Mandalorian.

Here’s the official synopsis for the Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian – Making of Season 2 special on Disney+:

In this new installment of “Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian,” filmmakers and cast provide unprecedented access to the storytelling decisions and innovations that went into the second season of the Emmy Award-winning series. Featuring immersive on-set footage that places viewers right in the middle of the filmmaking process, and rare insights from the cast and crew, this special documentary explores the production of all 8 episodes in season two – from early concept art through the groundbreaking technology introduced in the series.

I suppose it makes sense that this second installment of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian won’t be as comprehensive of a behind-the-scenes peek as the first season. After all, there was so much to introduce in the first season that fans wanted to learn more about. But with the second season, we already know how the production works, and the only thing fans are probably interested to hear about from the set has to do with the development and arrival of characters like Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan, Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano, and Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett, and Timothy Olyphant as Cobb Vanth. But we still wish it was longer.

I’m betting this hour-long special will dive into how they brought these characters back for The Mandalorian with a close look at the creation (or rather re-creation) of these characters’ costumes. Perhaps there will even be an up close look at Boba Fett’s Slave I. Maybe there will even be some hint of how they used the second season of The Mandalorian to set up the upcoming spin-offs Ahsoka and Rangers of the New Republic.

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian – Making of Season 2 premieres on Disney+ on December 25.