Along with the excitement of the first live-action Star Wars series The Mandalorian arriving last year, fans were treated to a bonus with a full-fledged making-of documentary series called Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian. It sounds like Disney will continue the behind-the-scenes sneak peeks as a second season of the documentary appears to be slated to debut after the second season finale, giving fans a nice little Christmas present.

What’s On Disney Plus (via Fantha Tracks) discovered that a second season of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian was in the works after Disney Australia announced the first episode was coming on December 25, the week after the second season finale of The Mandalorian arrives on Disney+.

We kept a close eye on The Mandalorian documentary series to learn all of the behind-the-scenes tidbits in the eight episodes that covered various facets of the production of the first season, complete with insight from executive producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, as well as the directors, cast and various crew members.

In the first season of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, each episode focused on a different aspect of the series, ranging from the directors and stars of the show looking back on their work on the Star Wars series to an in-depth look at the groundbreaking stagecraft technology referred to as The Volume. Another episode also focused on how composer Ludwig Göransson created his unique score for the series.

The first wave of episodes felt so complete in its look behind the scenes of The Mandalorian, what will the second season focus on? Well, there are several departments that didn’t get a ton of screentime in that first season. I’m sure that the props and costume departments have plenty of interesting details to reveal, especially this season. Plus, there are new directors like Peyton Reed, Robert Rodriguez, and cast member Carl Weathers who got behind the camera to direct episodes this season, and fans will certainly want to hear from them.

Meanwhile, there are also plenty of new cast members in front of the camera who will undoubtedly make for fascinating conversation. Who doesn’t want to hear from Timothy Olyphant about strapping into Boba Fett’s armor as Cobb Vanth or Katee Sackhoff bringing Bo-Katan into live action after voicing the character in The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels (we actually got a jump start on that by interviewing her ourselves). Surely once Rosario Dawson is revealed as Ahsoka Tano, she’ll have plenty to say about taking on such a beloved Star Wars character.

For what it’s worth, there have also been rumors that there will be a Disney Gallery documentary series following the making of Marvel’s WandaVision after the first season of the show wraps up early in 2021. So we’ll likely see the Disney Gallery moniker used even more in the future for other looks behind the scenes of Disney’s various projects.