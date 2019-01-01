The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part revealed a new international trailer not too long ago, showing off the return of the LEGO Justice League. Now a new TV spot brings the DC Comics superhero team back in the minifigure form, but of course, the real superhero star is none other than LEGO Batman making a return, and it looks like he’s even carrying some Oscars in this movie, even though The LEGO Batman Movie got snubbed for a Best Animated Feature nomination last year.

Watch The LEGO Movie 2 TV spot below.

The LEGO Movie 2 TV Spot

The new footage in this TV spot isn’t exactly abundant, especially when it comes to the appearance of Justice League. It recycles the same quick scene from the international trailer where they try to leave Green Lantern behind. But there is a new shot of the heroes emerging as the sun sets behind them. Superman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, and The Flash are there, but there’s also a fifth superhero, and it’s not easy to tell who it is. Here’s the shot in question, but the video quality is low so it’s hard to make out:

The best guess is Cyborg since he’s a key member of the team, but the skin you can see through the character’s headpiece appears to be white instead of black, and there’s something about that head which doesn’t exactly match up with any LEGO design we’ve seen of the character. Either way, it’s a cool hero shot that looks better than anything in the actual Justice League movie.

Finally, LEGO Batman makes a noteworthy appearance, and it would seem he’s very humble about saving everyone and letting them hide out in his cave during the post-apocalyptic shake-up that followed the arrival of the aliens from the planet Duplo.

One final interesting detail to note is that Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is now acclaimed enough to be touted as one of the projects listed in the “from the producers of” bumper. So everyone who loved The LEGO Movie and the animated Spider-Man adventure are in for a real treat.

Here’s the synopsis for The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part:

The much-anticipated sequel to the critically acclaimed, global box office phenomenon that started it all, “The LEGO® Movie 2: The Second Part,” reunites the heroes of Bricksburg in an all new action-packed adventure to save their beloved city. It’s been five years since everything was awesome and the citizens are facing a huge new threat: LEGO DUPLO® invaders from outer space, wrecking everything faster than they can rebuild. The battle to defeat them and restore harmony to the LEGO universe will take Emmet, Lucy, Batman and their friends to faraway, unexplored worlds, including a strange galaxy where everything is a musical. It will test their courage, creativity and Master Building skills, and reveal just how special they really are.

The LEGO Movie 2 opens in theaters on February 9, 2019.