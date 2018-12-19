The LEGO Movie 2 marketing so far has really been playing up the post-apocalyptic side of the world of Bricksburg following the end of the first movie. For those who may not recall, after Lord Business was stopped, Master Builder Emmett (Chris Pratt) and all his friends suddenly had to face the prospect of aliens from the planet Duplo. We’ve assumed that didn’t go very well for Bricksburg based on the the city being in shambles in the previous trailers, but a new international trailer reveals exactly what happened.

Watch international The LEGO Movie 2 trailer below.

International The LEGO Movie 2 Trailer

With the exception of the trailer’s opening showing us exactly what happened after the end of The LEGO Movie, the trailer mostly hits the same story beats as the previous peek at the movie, but with a good amount of new footage. However, it does lose some of the great gags that made that other trailer so great, including the superior introduction of Rex Dangervest, the second role voiced by Chris Pratt in this movie.

Beyond that, this trailer also loses the much catchier use of the Beastie Boys tune “Intergalactic Planetary” and swaps it out for some kind of remix of “Good Vibrations” by Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch. It’s not quite as effective, but it does fit the bright and fun style of The LEGO Movie in general.

Plus, for all you Justice League fans out there, the end features a fun moment involving Green Lantern (voiced by Jonah Hill again) almost getting left behind by Superman (Channing Tatum) and Wonder Woman (who was voiced by Cobie Smulders in the first movie, but doesn’t speak here).

Here’s the synopsis for The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part:

The much-anticipated sequel to the critically acclaimed, global box office phenomenon that started it all, “The LEGO® Movie 2: The Second Part,” reunites the heroes of Bricksburg in an all new action-packed adventure to save their beloved city. It’s been five years since everything was awesome and the citizens are facing a huge new threat: LEGO DUPLO® invaders from outer space, wrecking everything faster than they can rebuild. The battle to defeat them and restore harmony to the LEGO universe will take Emmet, Lucy, Batman and their friends to faraway, unexplored worlds, including a strange galaxy where everything is a musical. It will test their courage, creativity and Master Building skills, and reveal just how special they really are.

The LEGO Movie 2 opens in theaters on February 9, 2019.