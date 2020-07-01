ESPN had a monster hit on their hands from April through May thanks to the release of the 10-hour documentary series The Last Dance, a chronicle of the final championship season run by NBA superstar Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls. Netflix also had a hand in producing the documentary, and even though it was made available on the streaming service in international markets, the only way US audiences could enjoy it was through ESPN. Thankfully, that’s changing very soon.

The Last Dance is officially coming to Netflix in the United States later this month, which means you can relive the incredible documentary series and light up a cigar with Michael Jordan after you watch the Chicago Bulls win their sixth championship title all over again.

Buried in the list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix next month, you might have missed the The Last Dance coming to Netflix on July 19. It probably has sometime to do with the the increasing likelihood that the apocalypse is growing nearer. Anyway…

If you somehow missed the hype train for The Last Dance the first time around, here’s the trailer for the series:

The Last Dance is directed by Jason Hehir, who pored over 10,000 hours of footage to create this extensive 10-part documentary series. The result is a fascinating glimpse behind the scenes of one of the most incredible franchises in basketball history. The series jumps back and forth in time, giving us a full picture of the rise of Michael Jordan, the success he found with the Chicago Bulls, all the championships they won throughout the 1990s, and all the trials and tribulations in between.

After The Last Dance concluded, there has been some debate about whether or not the documentary paints Michael Jordan in too positive of a light. And while I’m sure there’s some bias that comes from his perspective being so prominently featured, Jordan isn’t made out to be a saint in this series at all. We get to see how his intense passion and dedication to winning at all costs may have made him more of a villain on the court than previously thought, and there are a handful of other cracks in his legacy that show he’s not a flawless hero, even if it seemed like he really could fly.

In general, the best thing about The Last Dance is the unprecedented look at how an NBA franchise operates, and it just so happens to be one of the most successful teams in the history of basketball. Chicago Bulls head coach Phil Jackson, and key players like Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman, Steve Kerr, Ron Harper, Toni Kukoc, Horace Grant, B.J. Armstrong, and more all participate in interviews, along with plenty of their opponents over the years. Even if you’re not a dedicated sports fan, this documentary is still worth your time.

The Last Dance is available through the ESPN app right now, but you can catch it on Netflix starting July 19.