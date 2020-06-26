July is about to arrive, and our short window of going outside looks like it will close again. So head back inside and stream more movies. Netflix is already prepared for that event, adding plenty of new titles for the upcoming month. These are best TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in July 2020.

Airplane!

A goofy satire chock full of quotable one-liners, Airplane! is a comedy classic that makes it to Netflix just in time for its 40th anniversary this July. Directed by David Zucker, Jim Abrahams, and Jerry Zucker, Airplane! is a spoof of the slew of disaster movies released in the 1970s, following the passengers and crew of a jet that must overcome a bout of food poisoning and a rogue pilot with a drinking problem, to bring the plane to a safe landing. Surreal humor, slapstick comedy, and bad puns abound in Airplane! which is one of those films that definitely couldn’t be made today.

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm is often considered the best Batman film ever (that’s right, even better than The Dark Knight), and rightfully so. Part sweeping romance, part origin story, and part identity crisis, Batman: Mask of the Phantasm nimbly jumps across several decades in Bruce Wayne’s early career as Batman as he faces his biggest foe yet: love. Directed by Eric Radomski and Bruce Timm, Batman: Mask of the Phantasm follows Batman as he reconciles with a former lover, Andrea Beaumont, and goes up against a mysterious vigilante who is murdering Gotham City’s crime bosses.

Schindler’s List

Schindler’s List tells the true story of Oskar Schindler (Liam Neeson), a German businessman in Poland who first sets out to profit off the Nazis rise to power, but eventually ends up saving the lives of over 1,000 Jews. Sir Ben Kingsley and Ralph Fiennes round out the all-star cast of one of Steven Spielberg’s best films. A complex, horrifying, and ultimately inspiring testament to the power of humanist cinema, the 1993 Holocaust drama is an absolutely essential film.

Pride & Prejudice

Joe Wright’s lush adaptation of the Jane Austen classic gets an unfair rap for “not being accurate” to the book. But what the period drama starring Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen lacks in wry banter and witty dialogue it delivers in swooning, heart-fluttering emotion. Knightley gives a fiery performance that would land her an Oscar nomination and a young, brooding Macfayden reminds you why he was a heartthrob before he carved out his niche as an unlikable stooge in Succession.

Spotlight

This stalwart Best Picture winner may not be the flashiest of newsroom dramas, but Spotlight is all the better for how lean and laser-focused it is. With its tremendous cast including Mark Ruffalo, Rachel McAdams, and Michael Keaton, Spotlight is a no-frills investigative drama based on the real-life story of how an intrepid team of reporters and editors uncovered a sexual abuse scandal involving members of the Catholic church in Boston.