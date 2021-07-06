If you forgot there was going to be yet another Kingsman movie, that’s okay – I’m sure many others did as well. The film, a prequel called The King’s Man, has had its release date shuffled multiple times – and not just because of COVID-19. The flick was originally due out in 2019, but is now set to open this holiday season. For those who need the reminder, there’s a new The King’s Man special look below that goes behind the scenes of the upcoming Matthew Vaughn movie.

The King’s Man Special Look

The Kingsman series is just one of those things that I don’t “get.” I’m not saying I don’t understand the series – I’m not that dense, folks – I just don’t really understand its popularity. The first film is bloated and dumb and the sequel is even worse. I have no desire to have this story continue any further. But since I have no say in the matter, here comes The King’s Man.

This latest entry is once again helmed by Matthew Vaughn, but there’s a twist: it’s a prequel instead of a sequel. The film will take viewers back to the origins of the spy organization, and throw some historical figures in for good measure. In The King’s Man, “As a collection of history’s worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them. Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency.”

The cast includes Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson, Daniel Brühl, with Djimon Hounsou, and Charles Dance. Matthew Vaughn, David Reid, and Adam Bohling are the producers, and Mark Millar, Dave Gibbons, Stephen Marks, Claudia Vaughn, and Ralph Fiennes serve as executive producers. The King’s Man is based on the comic book The Secret Service by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons, and the story is by Matthew Vaughn and the screenplay is by Matthew Vaughn & Karl Gajdusek. The King’s Man hits theaters on December 22, 2021.

The Future

If you’re a fan of this series and want even more movies, you’re in luck! Matthew Vaughn and company have already spoken in the past about plans for more movies. Last December, Marv Group CEO Zygi Kamasa said that Vaughn is planning “something like seven more Kingsman films,” adding: “We want to grow the business and the output. We have a Kingsman TV series in the works and there are two [or] three other franchises that are being developed alongside the Kingsman world.”

Vaughn added that at least one of those movies would be a sequel that serves as the “conclusion of the Harry Hart–Eggsy relationship,” stating: “The next movie is what happens to these characters [after the events of The Golden Circle]. They’re definitely not going to be doing what you’ve seen them do before.”

Franchise star Taron Egerton has previously confirmed a script for this third entry in the Harry Hart/Eggsy relationship is ready, adding: “I would like to do one more because frankly, I’d like to say goodbye to [Eggsy] in a befitting way and to finish the trilogy. All good things come to an end. It was always imagined as a trilogy and I think it’d be great to finish the story off because I’ve loved playing the character.”